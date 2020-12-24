After 45 years at Cape Ann Savings Bank, the bank’s president is retiring.
Robert J. Gillis, Jr. has announced that he will be retiring on July 30, 2021.
“Bob Gillis has served the bank in many capacities for over 45 years and is a pillar of this community,” said Harold “Bucky” Rogers, the former president and current trustee of the bank. “He has been an inspiration to all of us who have had the honor and pleasure to serve with him.”
Gillis assured a Times reporter that "while I haven't had a lot of time to think about it, I can guarantee you I won't be sitting in front of a TV during my retirement."
He will continue to be the board president of Harborlight Community Partners, a board member of the Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund, and a member of and past president of the Rockport Rotary Club and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Gillis is also a tri-chairperson for Gloucester400, the city’s quadricentennial celebration that is scheduled to kick off in 2023.
He said that in addition to volunteering, he intends to get outside as much as he can.
"I plan to do a lot of hiking," he said, explaining that he hopes to get outside a lot more with his brother who lives in Vermont.
Rooted in the city
After graduating Gloucester High School in 1973, Gillis would go on to earn his bachelor’s degree in finance from Northeastern University and graduate from the National School of Banking.
He joined the team at Cape Ann Savings Bank in October 1975 as a retail lender, was elected as a corporator of the Cape Ann Savings Bank in 1990, a trustee of the bank in 1996, and joined the Commercial Loan Department in 2007 as a business lender.
Gillis was promoted to the position of president in January 2017.
The bank’s Board of Trustees has approved Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Marianne Smith as Gillis’ successor.
“Marianne and I have worked closely together since I became president of the bank in January of 2017,” Gillis said. “She and I have focused on doing what is best for our customers, employees, and community every day.”
The soon-to-be president has over 30 years of banking and regulatory experience as she began her career as a bank examiner with the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks and held accounting and finance positions at multiple local institutions.
Smith’s relationship with the bank goes way back — she was a teller for Cape Ann Savings Bank in the late 1980s. She then rejoined the bank’s team as Vice President, Treasurer in August 2013. She was just promoted to her current position as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer earlier in December.
Smith currently serves as the board president of the Cape Ann YMCA, an advisory board member of the Massachusetts Bankers Association Women in Banking and DDS North Shore Citizen’s Advisory Board, and is an avid supporter of the organization Autism Speaks.
“I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with Marianne since she arrived at the bank more than seven years ago and am confident that she is the right leader for the organization for years to come,” Gillis said.
