ESSEX — A 12-year-old girl is in Boston hospital being treated for injuries after she was struck by an SUV while riding her bike.
The girl was hit by a Ford Edge pulling a camper trailer around 1 p.m. Friday on Martin Street just up the street from the police station, Chief Paul Francis said.
The girl was taken to Beverly Hospital, then airlifted to a Boston hospital, Francis said, adding it was unclear what the extent of her injuries are.
The driver, who has not been identified, remained on scene and is cooperating, the chief said. No citations or charges were issued as of late Friday afternoon.
Essex police and troopers from the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the cause of the crash.
