Thanks to five creative Gloucester girls, reading and relaxing at Stage Fort Park just got easier.
Five members of Girls Scout Troop 66146 built a bright blue bench —with bookshelves — for the community to enjoy. The project was a step toward their goal of earning one of Girl Scouting's top three honors — the Bronze Award.
"We decided to try and solve the problem of accessibility to books at Stage Fort Park, somewhere away from downtown but a popular site to visit; and a place to sit while reading them, or to meet new people," Scout Emily Bean said Wednesday.
Bean and fellow Scouts Skyy Harrington, Jocelyn Maddalena, Catherine Bajoras, and Sara Salvanilli — all sixth-graders at O'Maley Innovation Middle School — worked together to come up with the idea.
Once they had the vision, members of the community rallied together to help them complete their mission.
"We had a lot of meetings to talk about our design, even met with Mayor (Sefatia Romeo) Theken to get ideas and determine location and design features and accessibility," Maddalena said. "We met at Cornerstone Creative to build the bench and paint the bench. We had days where we brainstormed, drew designs of the bench and I think our favorite day was painting the bench."
The materials were donated by the Building Center of Gloucester and the bench was transported to the park by Tally's Truck Center.
As the Girl Scouts presented the bench to the community late Wednesday afternoon, family members and Troop leaders were joined by the mayor and Ted Costa from state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr's office.
"This is amazing," Romeo Theken said, motioning to the bench on the porch of the park's Visitor Center, 28 Hough Ave.
She added that the girls are invited to her office at City Hall to receive letters of citation and discuss what else could be done to improve the city.
The Bronze Award is earned as a Junior Girl Scout in grades four and five, Silver as a Cadette in grades six through eight and Gold as a.Senior/Ambassador in ninth through 12th grade.
"Often the Gold is compared to the Boy Scout Eagle, but the two awards, while similar, have vastly different requirements as you move up through ranks between the two organizations," troop leader Jenn Klopotoski said. "The awards have prerequisite badge and community work that must be accomplished prior to qualifying to work on a Bronze Award project."
Once they complete the prerequisites, the Bronze award requires research and interviews for the girls to find a solution to a current problem or need.
To complete the project and receive the award, each Girl Scout must complete 40 hours of work.
