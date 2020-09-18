Hefring Engineering, a company on the path to developing a new generation of ocean gliders for ocean observation and research, is moving its headquarters to Gloucester.
The company said it will taking the remaining space on the first floor at the 417 Main St. building that also houses the headquarters of the Gloucester Marine Genomic Institute and the operations of LifeMine, another biotechnology company that moved into the complex this summer.
The building, developed and owned by local entrepreneur Sheree Zizik and New Balance Chairman Jim Davis through their Back Shore LLC partnership, now is fully leased.
Atle Lohrmann, president of Hefring Engineering, on Thursday confirmed the company's move to the Gloucester waterfront after operating for the past year in Boston. Lohrmann touted the site's access to the water and Gloucester's proximity to deep water necessary for testing and operating its ocean gliders.
"The building is right there on the water, so it will be very easy for us to be getting on and off boats," Lohrmann said. "Also, Gloucester has one of the shortest distances to deep water. You can get to 200 meters quite quickly."
Lohrmann said the company plans to build up its staffing gradually and expects to hire an operations manager when it occupies the space in December, followed by technicians and other technical staff.
Sal Di Stefano, Gloucester's economic development director, said the city will provide Hefring with a five-year tax increment financing package worth approximately $12,000 over the five years.
In return, Di Stefano said, Hefring has agreed to generate 60 new full-time jobs, retain its four full-time staffers and make private investments of at least $400,000.
The TIF was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Economic Assistance Coordinating Council.
Di Stefano said the city also is working with the Massachusetts Office of Business Development to develop other potential incentives for Hefring.
Lohrmann said Hefring Engineering is engaged in developing smaller and more affordable ocean gliders than the market currently provides. The gliders are autonomous, unmanned vehicles used in oceanographic research, data collection and also have been used to track whales.
The gliders are about five feet long and weight about 50 pounds and have a range of about 1,000 miles.
"Unlike flying gliders, they move up and down as they move forward in the ocean," Lohrmann said. "They can travel tremendously long distances and be out in the ocean for two or three months at a time."
He also said they employ active sonar that could be a benefit to local fishermen because they can track schools of fish.
