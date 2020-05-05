Although Gov. Charlie Baker has extended non-essential business closures to May 18, Gloucester is preparing for the day they can reopen.
As the city enters into what has traditionally been the busiest time of the year for its beaches and businesses, what is officially called the Reopening Task Force will be focusing on how to reopen the city safely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"I think opening up safely is where we are moving now," Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino said. "We have formed a task force on how to reopen the city safely."
This task force will be made up of members from the city's Board of Health, Mayor's Office, Community Development, and the business community.
"First we will assess the key, re-opening issues for our community such as places, activities, businesses that will pose special challenges in re-opening," said city Public Health Director Karin Carroll, who will be chair of the new task force.
She pointed to beaches and tourism as prime examples as both are notorious for drawing large numbers of people to the coastal communities and various workplaces.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl will be the intermediary between the Task Force and local businesses eager to reopen to locals and visitors,
"My expectation is that we are going to help represent the business community and provide guidance to our businesses as to what is the most appropriate way for them to reopen to the public," Riehl said.
He added that this type of collaboration is happening all around the country, and even in neighboring municipalities such as Beverly, Salem, and Newburyport.
Following the example of city's COVID-19 Response Task Force, the new group will give special focus to high-risk populations such as seniors, homeless and those with underlying medical conditions.
The Reopening Task Force will be "looking for input from the public, businesses, best practices, industry-specific professional association guidelines, literature/studies to date from the scientific community," Carroll said.
As it continues to develop the force, the city will be establishing several sub-committees to assist in gathering this input for the key areas assessed by the Task Force.
