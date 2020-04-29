After much deliberation, Gloucester's City Council has come to a conclusion on how to proceed with the special council permit process during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The council's Planning and Development Standing Committee may conduct the initial presentation on special council permit applications, stopping the process only before the site visit is conducted. Site visits will resume after the state of emergency has been lifted.
"I think it is going to save the public going to a lot of meetings later and I think it is going to save a back log and get some work done," City Councilor John McCarthy said.
City Council President Steve LeBlanc had made the call two weeks ago to delay the hearings and visits that are required for developers to obtain a special council permit until after the state of emergency has been lifted.
"With COVID-19, it makes it physically and technologically impossible for some people to attend these meetings," LeBlanc said at the council's April 14 meeting.
Whether or not other aspects of the process could run remotely was debated at the time of the initial deliberation.
This ambiguity brought the discussion back to the table Tuesday evening, where the councilors unanimously agreed to allow developers to present their initial presentations to the Planning and Development Standing Committee remotely.
"One of the benefits that I feel pretty strongly about is that these initial meetings at P & D are basically informational meetings," City Councilor Val Gilman said. "We get to see the slides form the applicant, we get to see all the details and it is basically a one-way communication presentation to us."
She added that the standing committee might ask a few questions, but this initial meeting is primarily for the developers to give the presentations.
"I felt like this was a good opportunity for us to begin the conversation," Gilman explained.
