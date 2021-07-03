Gloucester's elected and appointed administration officials will now be expected to meet a standard of conduct.
An official Code of Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials has been finalized.
"The Mayor's Administration recognizes that all elected and appointed officials must maintain and enforce respectful discourse with their fellow elected and/or appointed members, with those who work for the City, those who volunteer their time and services on behalf of the City and members of the public by striving at every meeting, forum or other official interaction to treat every person fairly and with respect regardless of any differences of opinion," the document reads.
The City Council also voted on June 22 to adopt its own Gloucester City Council Code of Conduct Resolution.
City Council Vice President Val Gilman explained that she included a section in the council-specific resolution that provides councilors with various vehicles that they can use to address misconduct.
"The professional conduct and civility of city councilors is of paramount importance to the City of Gloucester," the council resolution reads. The concerns of constituents are often diverse and divided, therefore, maintaining a public forum and work environment where people can disagree through civil debate remains at the forefront of a healthy, democratic process."
The Code of Conduct for Elected and Appointed Officials was drafted by the city's Human Resource Department as was recommended by the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association (MIIA).
The code covers city officials' actions and communications, whether spoke or written, including but not limited to all electronic communications and social media, wrote Holly Dougwillo, Gloucester's human resources director in an email to the Times.
The document outlines how elected and appointed officials are responsible for conducting themselves generally and in relation to the community, in relation to other elected and appointed administration officials, in relation to the mayor's office, and in relation to city staff.
It notes that "all elected and appointed administration officials are expected to act honestly, conscientiously, reasonably and in good faith at all times having regard to their responsibilities, the interests of the city and the welfare of its residents."
Additionally, the code reads that city officials should refrain from communicating or acting in a disrespectful, abusive and/or threatening manner towards members of the community, other elected or appointed officials, the mayor or city staff.
Those who violate the code could be subject to public reprimand or censure by the board on which he or she sits.
The city clerk will provide a copy of the Code of Conduct and the city's anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policy to all elected and appointed officials. According to the document, each individual should sign a statement that they have read the policy and will agree to comply with all requirements of the policy.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.