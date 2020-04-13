The School Committee will be voting Wednesday night on whether to continue school through the April vacation, which is scheduled for April 21 to 24.
The district’s administration has expressed that extending school through the April vacation would help establish and maintain the schedules for remote learning that have been put into place during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We see this as a way of continuing those efforts, working out the glitches, and setting the ‘new normal’ during school closure,” Superintendent Richard Safier wrote in a letter to families earlier this week.
Safier and other School Committee members are not the only one’s vying for the extension, as the state Department of Early and Secondary Education (DESE) has created ways for the change to fit within the academic year.
DESE has indicated that the dates turned into school days can be used as part of the school calendar and the number of days students are in school.
“If a school district continues providing its remote learning program for students from April 21 to 24 (April vacation week, minus Patriots Day), the district is not required to go beyond its previously scheduled 181st day,” DESE Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley wrote. “How to use April vacation is a local decision.”
More details of DESE’s guidance for the April break alterations can found at the “On the Desktop” section of its COVID-19 pages.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
If You Watch
What: School Committee meeting
When: Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
Where: Join from computer, smart device at https://zoom.us/j/913851187; or via phone: +1 (312) 626-6799, alternate: +1 (346) 248-7799
Meeting ID: 913 851 187
