Gloucester on Thursday was designated as a high-risk community for spread of COVID-19, according to the latest state public health data report.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Public Health Director Karin Carroll, in an announcement, urged residents to remain vigilant against the spread of the highly contagious virus. The city was elevated to "red" status as the average daily incidence rate for Gloucester has gone to 39.23 per 100,000 residents, up from 21.4 last week.
There are currently 116 active cases of COVID-19 in the city; there have been 749 cases total in Gloucester since the start of the pandemic.
Officials strongly encourage residents to avoid high-risk activities, especially indoor social gatherings, and follow the state directive to wear face masks at all times while in public.
"Statewide, we're seeing a significant rise in cases of COVID-19, and across the Commonwealth we're stepping back to step one of Phase 3 of the reopening plan this weekend," the mayor said. "These changes reflect a serious need for everyone to do their part. We know small gatherings are playing a huge role in this rise in case numbers. Please, do what you can to limit interactions with those outside your household."
Carroll stressed that the city is seeing more COVID cases due to individuals bringing the virus home, where it spreads among family members and anyone else they are seeing socially.
"We need people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing to prevent bringing COVID-19 home and spreading it to those you live with," she said, but if people in the same household do contract it, follow the health guidelines until the person is no longer contagious.
And when people do have to leave home, they said, closely follow those same protocols.