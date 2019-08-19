“Fisher Jim,” a new free ebook written for children ages 8 to 12, will take young readers through the waterfront adventures of a daring, quick-witted 10-year-old named Fisher Jim.
Readers will recognize illustrations of local places such as Lanesville, Essex and Ipswich Bay in each chapter, the first two of which are already uploaded at elinorteele.com/fisher-jim/. The next two will appear online Wednesday.
Reminiscent of magazine serials, two chapters will continue to be published on the website in a digital format and in a printable PDF each week until the end of October. Links to family-friendly organizations and activities around Cape Ann are also available on the website.
Elinor Teele, a playwright, screenwriter and the author of the book, originally wrote “Fisher Jim” for her nephew and delivered the story to him in letters. This meant the story “had to have lots of boats, big laughs and plenty of slapstick,” according to Teele.
“Jim is the very opposite of me as a kid,” Teele said. “He has a knack for getting into trouble and a talent for death-defying adventures. He handles his own boat, he chats to anyone on the river, he's bold and courageous and smart in practical matters.
“The one place where we meet is our love of the ocean. I've spent many hours with my Dad up the Essex River and around Ipswich Bay," Teele said.Jim is the living embodiment of those trips.”
Teele spent summers and holidays on Cape Ann as a child and now lives in Gloucester. She is a Kirkus-starred author who has published two other books for 8- to 12-year-olds, titled “The Treasure of Mad Doc Magee” and “The Mechanical Mind of John Coggin,” with Walden Pond Press/HarperCollins
Teele said “Fisher Jim” is written in Jim’s first-person perspective so that it is “tailor-made for reluctant readers” through its brief sentences, short chapters and interesting illustrations.
“Fisher Jim” is the first time Teele has worked with illustrator Spike Wademan, who is a family friend of Teele’s and a marine and aviation artist.
“It’s great that I have the freedom to develop what the characters look like,” said Wademan in a prepared statement. “Plus it’s about a boy’s adventures and boats, both of which I know a lot about.”
Teele hopes she can host readings of “Fisher Jim” in the fall, and that children and their families take more away from the book than just a good story.
“Above all, I'd like kids and families to have fun,” Teele said. “This is a tall tale that's meant to inspire a joy of reading. If I have made someone smile, then I've done my job.”
To read “Fisher Jim” and for more information on Teele’s work, go to elinorteele.com/fisher-jim/.
