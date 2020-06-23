Gloucester author's new novel benefits Writers Center

Readers who loved B.B. Boudreau's first novel, "The Frenchman," may experience a bit of a pang when they hear the title of its sequel, "Death of the Frenchman." Like her first novel, the sequel will benefit the Gloucester Writers Center, without which, says Boudreau, she would never have finished either book.
For a novice writer, Boudreau — who is a charter member of the Gloucester Writer's Center — has the confidence and command of a seasoned pro. Her Frenchman — Jean La Chance — rises from the page like smoke rings in a Left Bank cafe. An orphaned Paris street kid turned thief, he would be at home in the cast of "Les Miserables," or, for that matter, "Casablanca."
When, following an ill conceived heist, LaChance flees the authorities on the first plane out of Paris, he lands in California. And here begins a tale that's 50% thriller, 50% romance, and 100% riveting, as the orphaned Paris street kid at last finds his home and heart in the person of Lily Parsons and her children, an impoverished fatherless family living as off the grid as LaChance himself is.
"Death of the Frenchman," which picks up where '"The Frenchman" leaves off, will have readers who fell for the very endearing charms of Jean LaChance rooting for him to survive against all odds as, fleeing once again with his newfound family, he lands this time on a Caribbean isle, where eventually his past catches up with him and a tropical hurricane closes in.
Boudreau was inspired to write "The Frenchman" while riding out a storm in the Caribbean. She remembers, she says, waking up with Jean LaChance's character fully formed in her mind. But if writing is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration, then Boudreau credits her fellow scribes at the Gloucester Writers Center's Finish Line Writers Group, with seeing her to her finish line.
In her 20 years in Gloucester, Boudreau — who is also a state regional interpretive coordinator, and a certified interpretive guide, interpreting natural, cultural and historic resources of Massachusetts — has been a familiar figure on the local cultural scene. She is perhaps best known to locals as a jazz vocalist, who, along with her husband, jazz drummer Al Boudreau, performs locally.
Those performance skills were fully in evidence at Gloucester's Rocky Neck Cultural Center, when she, accompanied by Al, first introduced Jean LaChance in a reading from "The Frenchman." That was in October 2013, and the reading is available for viewing on YouTube at https://youtu.be/SvOnzkN23KQ
Though this spring's COVID19 crisis prohibited a similar reading of "Death of the Frenchman," the sudden challenge of developing online programming did inspire Boudreau to dedicate her earnings to supporting the virtual programming at the Gloucester Writers Center.
For more information about Gloucester Writers Center, located in the former East Main Street home of the late Gloucester poet laureate Vincent Ferrini, visit gloucesterwriterscenter.org.
BENEFITTING THE WRITERS CENTER
All sales of B.B. Boudreau's books "The Frenchman" and "Death of the Frenchman" will go toward supporting virtual programming at the Gloucester Writers Center.
"Death of the Frenchman" is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle ebook formats at https://tinyurl.com/Death-of-the-Frenchman.
"The Frenchman" can be found in paperback, audio and Kindle ebook formats at www.amazon.com/dp/0615740693
Readers can also sign up at to keep giving to the center through Amazon Smile with every Amazon purchase at https://amzn.to/2YV3sQT.