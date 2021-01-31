A film about a fictional Gloucester fishing family has broken the Sundance Film Festival's sales record.
"CODA," which opened the virtual Sundance Film Festival in Utah, was purchased by Apple TV+ for more than $25 million, according to both Deadline Hollywood and Variety. The record-breaking sale topped last year's record of $22 million paid by Neon and Hulu for "Palm Springs," starring Andy Stamburg.
The film follows the Rossis — daughter Ruby, who wishes to sing, and her deaf parents and brother as they struggle to keep their business afloat and their dreams alive. The term CODA refers to “children of deaf adults.”
The movie stars Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman.
Making appearances in the film are Gloucester Harbormaster and former Coast Guardsman TJ Ciarametaro as a Coast Guard boarding officer, Gloucester fisherman Paul Vitale's dragger Angela + Rose, the Jodrey State Fish Pier, the building at 108-110 Commercial St. and owner and retired fisherman Sam Parisi, the Steel Derrick quarry in Rockport, and a Pratty's sweatshirt, sported by Kotsur.
Variety said the film sparked a bidding war with Netflix and Apple Studios among the fighters. It also said the film has award potential.
As of Sunday, the movie had a rating of 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb.com.