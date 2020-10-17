Gloucester Bio receives $209K grant from state

Gloucester Bio has received a $209,840 grant from the state to continue its fight against the novel coronavirus.
The Dory Road supply company was one of 13 Massachusetts organizations to receive a portion of $6.5 million from the state to develop new products to assist in the response to COVID-19 public health emergency.
A portion of Gloucester Bio's grant — $16,000 —will be used for workforce training.
The new grants from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (MERT) will expand the Commonwealth's work to drive in-state manufacturing of critical products, according to a statement from Gov. Charlie Baker's press office.
Since September, this effort has produced over 11 million pieces of personal protective equipment.
"The MERT program continues to identify and support successful 'Made in Massachusetts' manufacturers that produce Personal Protective Equipment for our front-line responders, business owners, and residents," Baker said. "This program and the sheer output from these manufacturers has been central to the Commonwealth's fight against COVID-19."
Other grantees include CareAline Products of Danvers and International Light Technologies of Peabody.
For Gloucester Bio, this grant will help the company continue its new priority: producing ethanol-based antimicrobial hand sanitizer.
The pivot from supplying yeast to alcohol distillers to help them produce ethanol came as the pandemic shifted everyone's reality.
Gloucester Bio's new product of hand sanitizers has sold its brand in liquid, gel and foam to a variety of consumers including local hospitals.
The company even installed a 10,000-gallon storage tank to allow it to be able to produce up to 14,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a day.
"We are looking forward to helping keep Massachusetts healthy and safe," Gloucester Bio's founder and chief executive officer Jeffrey Beeny said in early August.
More about Gloucester Bio may found at https://www.gloucesterbio.com/.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.