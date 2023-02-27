Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.