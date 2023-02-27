Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy is now accepting applications for its upcoming Class of 2024 with an open house scheduled for Wednesday, March 1.
The Class of 2024 offers two groups or cohorts. The first starts on Aug. 21, 2023, and the second starts on Nov. 27, 2023.
The Biotechnology Academy is open to students ages 18 to 30 with a high school diploma or equivalent. No math or science experience is necessary to apply.
Tuition and fees will be waived in their entirety for the academy’s incoming Class of 2024.
Also, qualifying students will receive stipends to help support their living expenses while training. GMGI and Gloucester Biotechnology Academy are committed to providing STEM education opportunities to all, regardless of financial background.
The academy’s innovative, hands-on training program prepares young adults for professional careers as life sciences lab technicians.
Students spend seven months of hands-on learning in a state-of-the-art teaching facility in Gloucester’s Blackburn Center, followed by a three-month paid internship at a biotech company in Boston, Cambridge, or on the North Shore.
This year’s applications can be completed and submitted on GMGI’s website. You can find out more information about how to apply at https://gmgi.org/education/apply/.
Additionally, the academy will host an open house Wednesday, March 1, from 3 to 5 p.m., at 55 Blackburn Center, for interested students and community members. Shadowing days will also be available throughout the spring.
More information is available by contacting Laura Richane, director of enrollment and partnerships, at laura.richane@gmgi.org.