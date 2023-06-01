The Gloucester Biotechnology Academy of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute celebrated the graduation of 15 young adults Thursday night.
Students and academy leaders talked about how the graduates overcame their doubts to transform themselves to be able to pursue a career in biotech.
The small ceremony with friends and family downstairs at the Cape Ann Museum celebrated the first cohort of 2023 in what is the academy’s seventh year in existence, GMGI’s 10th year and Gloucester’s 400th anniversary, noted Chris Bolzan, GMGI’s executive director.
Bolzan spoke about how the graduates risked investing in themselves, taking the chance to switch careers to biotechnology and life sciences during a 10-month program that includes learning how to be a life sciences lab tech with paid internships at life sciences companies in Boston, Cambridge and the North Shore.
“It’s not for the faint of heart,” she said.
Education Director John Doyle said the past year was busy, as the academy doubled enrollment from 20 students to 40, which meant adding staff and seeking out more internship partners. He noted the academy’s community outreach to 1,100 area students, including eighth graders at O’Maley Innovation Middle School and students at Rockport High.
“To say we have been busy is an understatement,” he said.
Lead Teacher Steve Anderson lauded the “15 brave souls who 10 months ago made the decision to change their lives.”
“It’s not an easy thing to do to press the reset button on your life.” He characterized the class as one that had creative solutions to problems, learned the lesson that “science doesn’t always work the first time,” and set the bar high for the next cohort. Class members also suffered their share of broken coffee mugs.
“Class of 2023,” Anderson said, “think back to 10 months ago, you were unfamiliar with so much in science. Things like the metric system, and math.” He said the students did not believe when they were told things would get easier. “But look at you know, doing conversions in your head, catching errors in the lab manual, telling the staff there’s a better way to do things. You have gone up into internships where you are better prepared than your college-educated peers, and sometimes even your supervisors.”
“Things that this class has already done may be changing the world and you did it the Gloucester way,” he said.
Mariah Verga of Gloucester, who happens the niece of Mayor Greg Verga, was named the Zhu-Millman Scholar for the Class of 2023, a distinction given to students for their leadership qualities and academic achievements. She was introduced by Teaching Assistant and Lab Technician Melissa "Mel" Drexler.
Mariah Verga said life after high school was a dark time as her mother “passed away before I could figure out what life actually was.” She had lost faith and did not want to go college. She worked in restaurants and found a love for dog training, but she wanted more. Her boyfriend suggested she apply to the biotech academy. She admitted she felt like quitting after the first few weeks.
“Like many of my classmates, I faced the imposter syndrome and believed that I wouldn’t be able to complete the program,” she said. But she said the fear of failure connected the class and they became family as instructors and staff rooted for their success. She learned career skills, such as how to interview, and honed them to eventually land an internship in quality control at LaunchWorks in Beverly.
“I learned leadership and how to ask for more challenging work," Verga said. "It was a valuable learning experience where I gained confidence to continue in the biotech career pathway.”
Student speaker William Mumford, from England, came to the academy as a high schooler attending the summer STEM class in 2021, said instructor Sadie Salazar. His family comes to Gloucester every summer.
This led Mumford, 19, to apply to the biotech academy the following summer.
Mumford said he was hesitant to move 3,000 miles from home to attend the program and start a career, but was glad he did. He interned at DermBiont.
“One of the many things I love about my time here at the academy was how much of a community was built between classmates and instructors,” he said.
“I don’t think my vocabulary is extensive enough to explain just how incredible this program really is," Mumford said. "With everything we have learned from machines, protocols and more math with Mel in just seven months is absolutely mind blowing.”
Former Mayor John Bell was presented with the academy’s Joseph J. Rosa Award. Ming Proschitsky, the head of BioTherapeutics at Walden Biosciences, was the commencement speaker.
“Yet, you stepped out of your comfort zone believing you can make a change or a breakthrough,” said Proschitsky, crediting students for their resilience which will lead them to success in life sciences.