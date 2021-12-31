After meeting for more than two hours on Thursday night as COVID-19 cases surged in the city, the Gloucester Board of Health voted 3-2 for a draft of mask mandate regulations with certain exceptions for indoor public spaces, according to Health Director Max Schenk and the board’s chairman, Joe Rosa.
The vote came as the COVID-19 alert on the city’s website shows there were 271 new cases from Dec. 20 to 26, and 482 active cases during that same time frame. There were six new hospitalizations during this time, and two people died.
The order is still in draft form, the language needs revisions, and a final order will be voted on at the Board of Health’s next meeting scheduled for Jan. 6, according to Schenk.
Earlier in December, the city’s Board of Health, by a 3-2 vote, rejected a mask mandate, though since then, several North Shore cities and towns, including Salem, Marblehead, Swampscott and Peabody, have re-imposed them. Schenk provided the board with a sample regulation based on those approved by the Peabody Board of Health.
“I mean, things have spiked a lot,” Rosa said. “Fortunately, hospitalizations have not spiked as much.”
This time of year, in general, hospitals are stressed, so the goal of a mask mandate is to keep from overwhelming the health care system for urgent needs such as heart attacks. Rosa said the board struck a good balance. The Zoom meeting featured many commenting from out of town in opposition to mask mandates, but Rosa said comments from business owners in town who had legitimate concerns proved useful.
Rosa said the face covering requirement would not apply to patrons of restaurants and gyms, only to wait and other restaurant staff but not to those working in the kitchen.
Gloucester already requires masks to be worn in schools and municipal buildings.
The motion would also requires face coverings for indoor common areas and hallways of buildings with 10 or more units. The vote on the final motion was Dr. Eric Kaplan, Rosa and Vice Chair Claudia Schweitzer in favor, and Fred Cowan and Dr. Donald Ganim voting against.
About 200 people participated on the Zoom and the flavor of the public comment early in the meeting was struck by a nurse, who said she lives on the North Shore, but not in Gloucester, who said the pandemic was overblown. She called it a “case-demic.” Others insisted that none of the mandates work and made vague references to mask mandates as violations of the Nuremberg code. Others spoke about the hardships to businesses.
“You cannot force people of the general public to do something against their will,” said Carly Downs of Waltham. “That is criminal activity.”
Temple Ahavat Achim Rabbi Steven Lewis of Gloucester, speaking as a member of the Associated Clergy of Cape Ann and a parent of two students at Beeman Elementary, noted his kids’ school had to close 2 1/2 days before winter break “because there was too much COVID in the faculty and staff to allow the school to open. We all want everything to be accessible and open, we all want to be able to walk into restaurants and department stores and feel things are as normal as they can be.
“But the children in the schools and their parents are the real vulnerable population here, because I don’t know what two working parents do when all of a sudden their kids have to be home, and the state department of education made no provision for online learning. So as the Board of Health, you need to do whatever you can to keep the schools open. It’s more important than restaurants. It’s more important than pharmacies. We need to be able to keep the schools open.”
“We are becoming a community, a nation, a world of fear,” said the Rev. Richard Emmanuel. “You are given a most difficult position this evening because you represent the thinking elite of this community. and this is so difficult. What are we giving up? The necessary element for me is the ability to decide for oneself. No mandates. Nothing. This has to be a person’s belief system.”
City Councilor-at-large Jen Holmgren, a registered nurse, spoke in favor the mask mandate: “I am asking, really pleading, for you to consider a mask mandate in addition to measures the general public has taken, including vaccinations and boosters.”
The Rev. Rona Tyndall, pastor of the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregation, said she was shocked that the board had voted against a mask mandate at a prior meeting, but listening to that meeting and reading about what occurred when a mask mandate was discussed in Beverly, “and hearing what’s occurring in this meeting now, where people have organized to come from outside to share misinformation, to act as if they had a right to speak at this meeting when they are not from Gloucester and making threats against people ... I would really encourage all of us to change the dialogue from what are my rights, to what is our collective responsibility to care for one another.” Tyndall said it was outrageous disinformation about the Nuremberg trials had been brought up twice, before a woman chimed on the Zoom in challenging her to what that disinformation was all about.
“I don’t need to answer to you,” Tyndall said. “Go away.” Given another minute to speak, she said the church is closed for the month of January and possibly February because during the biggest service of the year, a person in the Christmas pageant tested positive. She let the congregation know and got good guidelines from Schenk. Almost no one was in church Christmas Eve, she said, which was unheard of. “And I was glad they weren’t, because it feels safer for us to just go our separate ways.”
