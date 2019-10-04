Now that fall is in the air, it's time to get to know the candidates in your local election.
The Gloucester Daily Times and 1623 Studios are cosponsoring a forum for Gloucester's School Committee and City Council at-large candidates Monday night at the Gloucester Stage Company.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. with the School Committee contest. Those on the ballot are Kathleen Clancy, Joel Favazza, Jonathan Pope, Ida Shaker, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha Verga Watson, Laura Wiessen and Timothy Wood.
The School Committee forum will be followed by a session with the City Council at-large candidates: Peter Cannavo, Joseph Ciolino, Melissa Cox, Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza, Jennifer Holmgren, John McCarthy and James O'Hara.
The forum will be moderated by Gloucester Daily Times editor David Olson, and the public is invited to attend. Residents who would like a question to be asked of the candidates can send it to dolson@gloucestertimes.com. The questions should apply to citywide issues, and not be directed at a single candidate.
