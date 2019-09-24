The city expects to complete repairs by the end of the week on the leaking outflow pipe that carries treated effluent out past the Dog Bar breakwater from the wastewater treatment plant on Essex Avenue, according to Public Works Director Mike Hale.
Hale said the city has applied a temporary clamp to the leak which was caused by a small hole in a section of the 36-inch pipe. The city is waiting for the permanent clamp to arrive from Texas.
“It’s under control,” Hale said Tuesday. “From time to time, we get leaks in the pipe, whether from age, wear-and-tear or a host of other things. Once it was detected, we went to work on it.”
Hale said the city was alerted Sept. 13 to the leak, which occurred in an offshore section of the pipe just past Stage Fort Park. He said the city commissioned a dive team to identify the source of the leaking treated wastewater and determine the extent of the damage to the pipe.
“We also notified the state immediately and have stayed in daily contact with them,” Hale said. “The project is fully permitted and legal.”
Hale said the nature of the submerged pipe makes it almost impossible to know how much of the effluent leaked into the harbor.
The 1.5-mile long pipe carries treated wastewater from the city treatment plant and empties out past the breakwater. Ironically, Hale said, the leak occurred near where the old outflow pipe ended before it was extended.
