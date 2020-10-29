Voters who have mail-in or absentee ballots will have to wait until late Sunday morning to drop them off at City Hall.
The city sent an alert out early Friday evening saying, "out of an abundance of caution due an advisory from the Secretary of State’s Office," the drop boxes at City Hall will be unavailable from Friday at 4:30 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m.
After 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, voters may drop off their cast ballot in the drop boxes located on the Warren Street side entrance of City Hall and also in the handicapped entrance on Dale Avenue.