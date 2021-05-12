Gloucester is still seeking members to fill a seven-person commission focused on addressing the needs of those with disabilities.
Created to be a sub-committee of the Human Rights Commission, the Disability Rights Commission has one member and is seeking six more residents to step up to the plate to promote the full integration and participation of people with disabilities in the city’s activities, services and employment opportunities and coordinate and carry out programs in conjunction with programs of the Massachusetts Office of Disability.
Members will "provide a public forum for persons with disabilities to identify barriers that may prevent them from fully participating in city programs, initiatives, and facilities. As well as assist in public awareness and inclusion of disabled community in public events," Human Rights Commissioner Toni Borge said.
The majority of members are to come from the disabled community. One member may be an immediate family member of a person with a disability and one an elected or appointed city official. One Disability Rights commissioner will also serve as a member of the Human Rights Commission.
The new commission will not be able to begin meeting until there are enough members to make a quorum.
In addition to seeking members for the Disability Rights Commission, the Human Rights Commission is seeking two additional members as it looks to diversify the group.
Borge said that while the Human Rights Commission was advised by the Gloucester Racial Justice Team that its members had diversity of experience, it was hoping both commissions would include more people of color.
The city is encouraging those interested in volunteering to submit a letter of interest and an up-to-date resume to mayor@gloucester-ma.gov, by fax to 978-281-9738, or by mail to Office of the Mayor, Gloucester City Hall, 9 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930.
