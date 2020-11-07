The City of Gloucester is now designated as a "green" or low risk community for COVID-19 by the state, report Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Public Health Director Karin Carroll.
This new status, indicating fewer positive COVID-19 tests in the community over the past two weeks, comes as the state Department of Public Health has updated how risk designations are calculated to better reflect COVID-19 caseload in relation to population.
According to public health data released on Friday, Nov. 6, there have been 26 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester over the past two weeks. Gloucester's average daily incidence rate, which the state uses to calculate risk determinations, has decreased to 6.5 per 100,000 residents, down from last week's rate of 19.
Prior to this week, Gloucester had been designated as a high risk or "red" community for two weeks.
"Our city has done a great job at reducing the number of positive cases, and I'd like to thank Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and the Massachusetts DPH for facilitating free COVID-19 testing opportunities to help us stop the spread," Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "I'd also like to thank the numerous city employees who have stepped up, not only recently but since this pandemic began. It's been a long road and we're far from done, but I'm very proud of our community and urge everyone to continue to be vigilant to stop the spread here in Gloucester."
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gloucester has recorded 463 total cases, including nine current active cases. Of the total cases, 428 residents have recovered and 26 have died.
Gloucester officials are urging residents to continue the practice of social distancing, wearing a mask in public and frequent hand washing that have helped reduce the spread of the virus in the city all year.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 463 confirmed cases Friday, up from 411 on Monday. As of Wednes day, 16,124 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 428 have recovered as of Friday.
Rockport: 93 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 3,422 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-three residents among the 93 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 30 confirmed cases Wednesday, up one from Oct. 28, and 1,639 tested.
Manchester: 32 confirmed cases Wednesday, up four from Oct. 28, and 2,602 tested.
State numbers
There were more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Department of Public Health on Friday, capping off a week that saw Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledge that a second surge is upon us, impose new restrictions on restaurants and entertainment venues, and tighten the state's mask-wearing requirements.
DPH confirmed 2,038 new cases of COVID-19 but said that the tally includes three days of "delayed data from tests performed in October by a national laboratory." DPH did not say how many positive test results were included in the delayed report. DPH said Friday that the latest report included 86,357 molecular tests.
The percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 increased Friday. The seven-day average of the state's positive test rate climbed from 1.91 percent on Thursday to 2.11 percent as of Friday. If test from higher education facilities were removed from the equation, the state's positive test rate would be 3.76 percent, DPH said.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 increase by 15 from Thursday to Friday and stood at 513 as of midday Friday. There are 118 people being treated for COVID-19 in an intensive care unit, including 57 people who are on ventilators. The seven-day average of the hospitalized population stands at 471, up more than 200 percent from its lowest value of 155 patients.
Under new executive orders issued this week, the state's gathering limit for private residences was reduced to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors; casinos, indoor recreation facilities, theaters and other entertainment venues must close by 9:30 p.m.; restaurants must cease table service by 9:30 p.m; and the Department of Public Health is again telling people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except to go to work or for essential purposes.
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Massachusetts on Feb. 1 and a total of 162,736 people have been infected. Since the first COVID-19 death was announced on March 20, 10,106 people in Massachusetts have died with confirmed or probable cases of the virus.
-- Colin A. Young/SNHS