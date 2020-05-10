The Gloucester Democratic City Committee has elected its officers after a reorganization that occurs every four years during the presidential primary.
Matthew Murray, a committee member since 2006, was elected as the GDCC's new chair. Murray was previously vice chair of the committee, in addition to having served as the president of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts and as a member of the Democratic State Committee. He succeeds Karen Bell, who had served as chair since 2016.
Over 30 Democrats from across Gloucester logged on or phoned into the virtual meeting, which was the first virtual general meeting in the committee's history. Restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic meant that the reorganization of the committee, which is mandated by law to occur following the presidential primary, could not take place in person.
“I’m humbled and excited to have been elected to serve as the next chair of the Gloucester Democratic City Committee. These aren’t the circumstances in which we anticipated conducting this reorganization, but the work of democracy must go on,” Murray said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank Karen Bell for her service as chair these past four years; her leadership and guidance have helped build and sustain a strong committee.”
Deanna Fay, a committee member since 2014, was elected as vice chair. Fay previously served as the chair of the Gloucester Ward 1 Democratic Committee, as well as the chair of the GDCC Program Committee, which produces the committee’s monthly Democratic Dialogue television program.
Lisa Smit and Lacey Cominsky were re-elected as secretary and treasurer, respectively, and Lenore Maniaci was elected as the new affirmative action and outreach coordinator.
Ward chairs elected were Jeremy McKeen, Ward 1 Committee; Patrick Thomas, Ward 2 Committee; Andrew “Dru” Tarr, Ward 3 Committee; Elizabeth Murray, Ward 4 Committee; and Dave Marro, Ward 5 Committee.
Democrats in Gloucester who are interested in joining the committee and getting involved with local Democratic activities should email Matthew Murray at chair@gloucesterdemocrats.org for more information.