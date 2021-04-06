Gloucester Democrats will meet this week, and on the agenda is the state's landmark climate act.
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee’s monthly meeting is Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Members and Democratic friends are welcome to attend using the link http://bit.ly/GDCC-Apr-2021.
Guest speakers will be 350 MA North Shore members Jim Mulloy and Marcia Hart, who will discuss the recently passed bill, "An Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy." The Commonwealth’s landmark climate act features comprehensive provisions to cut greenhouse gas emissions, build a greener economy, and prioritize equity and environmental justice.
350 MA North Shore is an initiative connecting and organizing a strong grassroots coalition to address climate change and build a better future beyond fossil fuels.
This virtual meeting event begins with GDCC business meeting at 7 p.m., followed by the speaker program from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
More information can be found on the GDCC website at https://www.gloucesterdemocrats.org/