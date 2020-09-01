Jeffrey Ahlin is a Gloucester dentist, but you'd never know it from his just released book, "Traitors in the Gestapo."
So thoroughly does Ahlin inhabit the character and voice of his first-narrator, Jenz, that you'd swear Ahlin was Jenz — a man approaching his 100th birthday, recalling his coming of age during the rise of the Third Reich in Hitler's Nazi Germany.
Young Jenz — a big, blonde, blue eyed boy— embodies Hitler's notion of Aryan perfection, and this is his ticket to survival in a Germany where to be a Jew increasingly becomes a death sentence. For Jenz, who is half Jewish on his mother's side, it also creates a moral dilemma when, in 1936, he "betrays" his Jewish blood behind his blonde Aryan brawn at a Hitler Youth Camp.
Here, where everything happens at the Fuhrer's command, Jenz witnesses the barbaric extent of Nazi anti-Semitism and realizes the danger he's in. But while his Aryan looks serve him as camouflage, back home in Dusseldorf, his best friend Zeke has no such protection. A full blooded, yarmulke-wearing Jewish son of a brilliant surgeon, Zeke is living under a death sentence. As this becomes increasingly apparent, Jenz hatches a plot to save his friend.
Thus begins a tale which sees Jenz use his Aryan looks to infiltrate the very ranks of the Schutzstaffel (S.S.), and his status as a lieutenant to save Zeke. Together, the two Jewish boys outwit the Gestapo brutes, and — as the book's cover suggests— change the course of World War 11.
When, in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden made reference to the "neo-Nazis coming out of the fields ... spewing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s ..." he was speaking to the heart of why Jeffrey Ahlin wrote this book. Ahlin, who identifies his own politics as "middle of the road," told the Times "We want to be sure that the freedoms we have here are preserved ... Anti-Semitism has no place in America. The reader will never come away with the thought that the Holocaust was merely a symbol of Jewish angst."
With three books and 50 research papers to his credit, Ahlin —who has taught dentistry for 20 years at Harvard and Tufts universities — said that while writing the book he spent every spare minute in the stacks of Harvard Library and Gloucester's own Sawyer Free Library. His research shows. Weaved within his story's arc is the kind of meticulous scholarly detail you'd find in a tome such as William L. Shirer's 1960 seminal 1,250-page magnum opus, "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich." But Ahlin distills it into 360 pages of a page turner of a tale.
"I wanted to make of the history a readable story" ... an "educational guide" to the Third Reich, he said. It may be fiction, but it is loaded with fact after fact after historical fact, which introduces young readers to a pre-World War III Germany whose economy and morale had been devastated by World War I. A Germany with 60% of people unemployed and a currency inflated into worthlessness. A Germany that fell for Hitler's propaganda in ways that may resonate in today's America.
Written as a memoir in the somewhat formal but authentic language of a German who learned English as an immigrant in post-war America, "Traitors of the Gestapo" was released in late August. It is available for sale on Amazon, in local book stores, and may be ordered directly from its publisher, Dorrance Publishing Company Inc., 585 Alpha Dr. Suite 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
