Gloucester leaders seeking to increase housing available to and affordable for low-income and very-low income households are starting the process by proposing changes to a city ordinance.
The Planning Board has drafted amendments to the city's inclusionary zoning ordinance and presented them to the City Council last week. The changes call for lowering a project's threshold for including an affordable unit from eight units to six, providing a clear definition of the number of units to be provided based on the project size, providing an in lieu of payment option for small projects, and providing an incentive to create units available to lower income households.
“While the city continues to see a steady construction of new market-rate housing units, and new affordable housing through 40B permitting and limited applicability of the current inclusionary housing ordinance, the Planning Board believes that the time is now to modify the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance to increase affordable housing options in all new developments throughout the city,” Planning Board Director Gregg Cademartori wrote in a memo to the City Council.
By changing the ordinance, the city seeks to better define what affordable is for its residents. The area median income (AMI), also known as the combined average household income for a selected area, is used by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state to define an area's affordability.
Gloucester is one of 110 communities in HUD’s Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH Metropolitan Statistical Area. The AMI of these 110 communities is $119,000 while Gloucester's AMI is $65,000.
“We are basically using formulas based on that $119,000 that are really creating a disparity between what people locally feel would be affordable and what the state sees as affordable,” Cademartori explained.
To further explain the disconnect, Cademartori outlined that "affordable" rents, priced at 80% of AMI, would now include a studio priced at $1,715, a one-bedroom apartment at $1,900 and a two-bedroom at $2,311.
“These are very high,” Cademartori said. "While there have been permitting processes that have introduced units like this, members of the public and members of boards said that this doesn't seem like this makes sense. These rents are too high."
Judi Barrett of Barrett Planning Group LLC told the council that this situation is not unique to Gloucester.
“The situation you folks have is really true throughout the Boston Metro area and the communities that are on the edge,” Barrett said. “Where the incomes of the people who are living in the community today are just not at all what the incomes are like in the households closer to Boston.”
The more densely populated areas with more households are, Barrett said, driving the median income for the whole region.
Cademartori said raised the issue of the difference between HUD's and the city's definition at the last meeting of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council's North Shore Task Force as it develops its work plan for next year.
"It is a very heterogeneous group of communities," he said of the Boston Metro area, "and, as Judi has pointed out, for a community that is almost half the median income — it just doesn't make sense."
"There are communities within Massachusetts that have their own income levels that define affordability for their community," he said.
Revising the inclusionary housing ordinance is one of five strategies the Planning Board identified to produce more affordable housing throughout the city. The others include creating an accessory housing ordinance to allow the creation of attached or detached accessory housing units, to increase the stock of rental housing; revise dimensional standards to facilitate the creation of single-, two-, and three-family dwellings; consolidate permitting and increase the allowance of residential use near the downtown train station; and consolidate permitting and better define allowed density in mixed use projects downtown.
Cademartori said the Planning Board is looking to address each strategy individually in separate public hearings.
Upon City Council's referral, the Planning Board will schedule the public hearing about the revisions to the inclusionary zoning ordinance for Feb. 18.
