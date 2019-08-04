A Gloucester man has been handed an 18-month suspended jail term after he pleaded guilty to stealing six checks from the local business where he worked, then made them out in his own name to cash.
Joseph F. Frontiero. 34, of 15 Beacon St., entered guilty pleas to six counts each of forgery of a check and to uttering a false check -- one count for each of the checks he was found to have stolen from Passports restaurant on Main Street.
Judge Michael Patten issued the 18-month sentence following a hearing in Gloucester District Court, but suspended the term through July 2021. Patten also ordered Frontiero to pay $90 to the court's victim-witness fund.
Court documents show that Frontiero was charged after restaurant owners found the discrepancy in checks in March. A police investigation showed Frontiero had stolen and had attempted to cash checks worth $350, $650, $450, $575, $525 and $645.
Police said the blank checks were taken over a period of several days from a filing cabinet at the restaurant.
A separate charge of larceny of more than $1,200 also filed against Frontiero was dismissed at the request of the commonwealth. Frontiero no longer works at the restaurant.
In dispositions of other cases heard at Gloucester District Court:
Marcus Vialpando, 27, of 1096 Washington St., was ordered to pay $50 to the court's victim witness fund and attend two meetings a week of Alcoholics Anonymous after he pleaded guilty to possession of a Class C substance. Vialpando was found in possession of a syringe, testosterone and a small amount of marijuana in his backpack after police responded June 15 to a call reporting that people appeared to be using drugs on the Green Street playground.
Justin D. Bohm, 37, and with an address listed as the Action Inc. shelter on Main Street saw a charge of disorderly conduct filed against him dismissed upon his payment of $100 in court costs. Bohm had been charged after he ran from police and was tracked down when a car in which he was a passenger was pulled over for a traffic stop.
