A clammer caught without a commercial license and 160 pounds of shellfish above his license limit has been fined $100.
Edward H. Lane Sr., 61, of 5 Fair St., pleaded guilty in Gloucester District Court to charges of failure to possess a commercial clam and seaworm permit while harvesting shellfish for sale and possessing clams above the legal limit of 15 pounds allowable for a municipal recreational clam license holder.
He was ordered to pay $100 to the court's victim witness fund by April 7 to have the charges dismissed.
Lane was charged after a series of investigations that started when police were notified by multiple commercial clammers that Lane had been digging commercial quantities of soft-shell clams with only a recreational permit.
Police found him in possession of approximately 185 pounds of soft-shell clams, about 160 pounds above the legal limit of 15 pounds allowable for a recreational license holder.
Police were led to believe that Lane intended to sell the clams without the necessary license.
In dispositions of other cases heard in Gloucester District Court:
Wayner F. Lopez-Mendez, 30, of Lynn was ordered to pay $300 to the court's victim witness fund to have a charge of operating an unlicensed motor vehicle dismissed. On Nov. 11, 2019, a passerby approached police on Southern Avenue in Essex to report that a truck was off the road in a ditch near Apple Street. Upon arrival, police found a white Ford Super-Duty Dump Body in the culvert on the southbound side of the street. The driver, Lopez-Mendez, did not have a license and his passport was only a translation document and not official. Lopez-Mendez confirmed that his boss knew he was driving his car. Lopez-Mendez explained that he drove his boss's car into the ditch because the roadway was slippery from the light rain that had accumulated. Police reported that the road was not icy or leaf-covered. The truck's tire appeared to have no tread and were almost smooth. Lopez-Mendez was found not responsible for the depth of tire tread violation as it was not his vehicle.
Douglas Lachance, 65, of 311 Concord St was ordered to pay $200 to the court's victim witness fund after being cited on charges of driving with a suspended license in an unregistered motor vehicle and failing to stop or yield at a traffic sign. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2019, when police officers saw a black BMW turn onto Eastern Avenue without coming to a complete stop at the stop sign. The vehicle's registration was expired and Lachance's license also was suspended. He had two unresolved citations out of New York as well.
