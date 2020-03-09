A man who Gloucester police say threatened an officer with a machete was arraigned Friday in Gloucester District Court.
Troy Hackney, 40, of Worthington was arrested Thursday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
At his arraignment Friday, he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and held on $2,000 bail.
Hackney is accused of threatening Officer Michal Cimoszko even after he dropped a foot-long machete he was carrying. He kept coming toward the officer, despite being told he would be pepper-sprayed if he didn't stop.
Cimoszko reported spraying Hackney when he was about 8 feet away and arresting him.
"This incident is an example of remarkable restraint and deescalation by an officer when confronted by an individual who posed a very serious threat to his safety," Chief Edward Conley said. "This officer's confident, mindful approach protected both he and the suspect from potentially suffering serious harm."
In dispositions of cases heard recently in Gloucester District Court:
Kathlyn J. Smith, 29, of 43 Bass Ave., will see a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle dismissed upon paying $150 in court costs.
She was found not responsible for the charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Stephen Lacey, 51, of 7 Friend St., admitted to sufficient facts to be found guilty of a violating an abuse prevention order but will have his case continued without a finding until March 5, 2021. He has been ordered to pay $50 to the victim-witness fund and participate in the Intimate Partner Abuse Education Program.
The penalties resulted from Lacey's ex-partner coming to the police station to inform an officer that Lacey had violated his restraining order by calling her cell phone numerous times in the past few hours.
The woman reported that Lacey seemed to be highly intoxicated and in his voice mails threatened to come to her house.
The ex-partners have a child in common and Lacey is allowed partial custody of the child. Communication between the two adults, according to the order modified in August 2019, must be regarding the arrangements for the child and that it must be by text message.
