A Gloucester man is barred from attending the 2020 St. Peter's Fiesta after he was arrested on five different charges during last year's festivities.
Koa Langis, 19, of 381 Washington St., submitted to sufficient facts to warrant guilty findings on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an arrest, assault and battery on police officer, threatening to commit crime, and carrying a dangerous weapon in Gloucester District Court recently.
All charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 30, according to reports filed by Gloucester police Officer Christopher Genovese. The incident did not occur on Fiesta grounds.
While assisting with the 2019 Fiesta, Genovese was called to assist patrolmen on Pleasant Street responding to a disturbance. When he arrived, officers informed him that a woman was being arrested for assault and battery in an officer's presence and causing a breach of the peace.
When the woman was placed in handcuffs, Langis became upset and wanted to know how much her bail was going to be. When Langis realized that he did not have enough money to pay the $40 bail, he became increasingly frustrated, police said. Officers suggested that he go to a nearby ATM but he continued to shout. Officers instructed him to leave, which he refused to do and yelled that they "sucked" and other expletives.
When Langis began to draw a crowd with his shouting, officers warned him to quiet down.
When it was evident that Langis was not going to stop, police reported that they forced a tensed-up Langis up against a house to better gain control. Langis continued to resist arrest and was ultimately taken to the ground.
While on the ground, Langis struck Genovese in the side of the face and ended up on top of him police said. Another officer attempted to use his pepper spray to distract Langis but couldn't because he was too close to other officers. Langis was eventually placed in handcuffs and placed in the back of a cruiser. While in the cruiser, Langis repeatedly kicked the rear door, police said.
Genovese was later informed that Langis had had a switch blade knife on his person and that while he was being transported he told another officer that he was going to "pour our necks out." When asked to clarify, Langis stated "you know what I mean." Police said they interpreted the statement to mean that Langis had intentions of slitting their throats with the knife.
Langis was not able to be booked because of his aggressive and uncooperative behavior and was immediately placed in a cell, police said. He was later transported to Middleton Jail.
Langis was ordered by Gloucester District Court Judge Michael Patten to complete his high school equivalency diploma, obtain an anger management certificate, continue counseling with the state Department of Youth Services, maintain employment, and stay away from the 2020 Fiesta.
Patten continued the charges without a finding until Aug. 17, 2021.
Langis was ordered to pay $90 to the court's victim witness assessment fund.
In disposition of another case heard at Gloucester District Court:
Garrett G. Huygens, 28, of 6 Prospect St. Apt. 3, was ordered to pay $300 in fines and $50 to the victim witness fund after being found guilty of disorderly conduct. Huygens was placed on probation until Aug. 18.
Huygens was also charged with threatening to commit a crime, which was dismissed upon the request of defendant and a failure to prosecute.
He was charged after an incident on Aug. 4 on Prospect Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.