A series of charges, including kidnapping, levied against a 69-year-old Gloucester man have been dropped.
The Essex District Attorney's office filed a motion of "nolle prosequi," essentially saying it would not prosecute, and Judge Michael Patten denied the police complaint and dismissed the case.
Richard Hersey, 69, of 652 Essex Ave., had been held in Middleton Jail after Essex police, in conjunction with Gloucester police, arrested him at his home March 29. He was later freed.
The arrest came as Gloucester police were looking into a report of a missing woman. A short time later, Essex police received a request seeking a well-being check on a person at the end of Grove Street in Essex. The person turned out to be the missing woman, who was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Hersey was then arrested and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in Gloucester District Court on charges of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon —his vehicle, and witness intimidation.
The DA's office later withdrew its call for the dangerousness hearing and Hersey was freed. The DA's office then filed its motion of nolle prosequi, court documents show, and Patten dismissed the charges at the request of the commonwealth while also denying the police complaint on June 24.
In disposition of other cases heard in Gloucester District Court:
Tucker Woods, 51, of 136 Durnell Ave. in Roslindale, was ordered to surrender his license for 45 days after he submitted to facts sufficient to warrant a guilty finding on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor. Judge Richard Mori also ordered Woods to complete a national drunken driving program and pay $250 toward its costs, pay $250 to the court's head injury fund and $50 each to the victim-witness fund and the fund for victims of OUI incidents.
The penalties all stem from a June 12 incident in the Main Street Plaza parking lot, where police found Woods laying back in his car "as if he was sleeping" at 1:30 a.m. with the ignition and headlights on. When police work him, he swore at and made an obscene gesture toward Officer Dylan Morrissey, who said he was "overwhelmed" by the smell of alcohol once he opened the car and spoke directly to Woods. Woods failed a series of field sobriety tests, and was "emotional" throughout the booking process, to the point where police feared he may try to harm himself. He was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Lisa Smit, 52, of 8 Brier Road saw a charge of disorderly conduct filed against her dismissed due to a failure to prosecute and a complaint denied by Judge Cesar Archilla. She had been charged after police answered a call reporting a disturbance outside Good Harbor Liquors on Main Street.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
