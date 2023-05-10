GLOUCESTER – To make way for the $19.3 million renovation of the complex that houses the Gloucester Police Department and Gloucester District Court at 197 Main St., the court is scheduled to relocate temporarily to Peabody District Court at 1 Lowell St. after the close of business on Friday, May 19, announced Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey A. Locke and Trial Court Administrator Thomas G. Ambrosino, in a statement.
Gloucester District Court will reopen for business on Monday, May 22 at the Peabody District Court location, in Peabody Square, in the heart of the downtown.
“During the relocation, the Gloucester courthouse, which is owned by the city, will undergo extensive renovations, including new mechanical systems, windows and improvements that will make the building accessible. The expected duration of this project is 18 months,” the announcement stated.
At the end of March, the City Council approved a $19.3 million loan order to renovate the stark brick complex that dates back to 1973. It’s a project that grew from what was envisioned as a window renovation and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system project in 2018.
After Gloucester District Court moves to Peabody, the plan is for the Police Department to move upstairs to the space occupied by the courthouse. When the station renovations are complete, police will move downstairs to make way for the courthouse renovations.
The council’s approval came with a commitment from the state that the courthouse will stay on Main Street once the work is completed. The city was able to negotiate an amended lease for the state to pay a total of $5.2 million in rent over 30 years which will go toward the project’s debt service.
In addition to the windows and the HVAC system, the project will address a number of deficiencies in the building, including making it accessible and upgrading its fire protection and electrical systems. Deficiencies within the police station will also be fixed with a new detention facility, electronic access controls for entrances to the main station floor, a new, more welcoming main entrance and the creation of a proper women’s locker room, among the many improvements.
It was also announced that during Gloucester District Court’s relocation, the telephone and fax numbers for both Gloucester District Court and Peabody District Court will not change:
- The main telephone numbers for the Gloucester District Court are 978-283-2620, 978-283-1440 (Probation), and 978-283-8784 (fax).
- The main number for the Peabody District Court is 978-532-3100.
Additional information is as follows:
- Mailing address for both courts: 1 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960
- Persons seeking to obtain a restraining order, a harassment protection order, or a civil commitment order for alcohol or substance use disorder (Section 35) from the Gloucester District Court during normal court hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) may do so at the Peabody courthouse.
- For directions, please visit https://www.mass.gov/locations/peabody-district-court
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.