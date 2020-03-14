In the dispositions of cases recently heard in Gloucester District Court:
Joshua W Anderson, 31, of 107 Sandy Bay of Rockport was ordered to pay $100 in court costs on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a learner's permit and without a valid licensed passenger.
The charge was to be dismissed if the court costs are paid.
Brandon Z Carroll, 27, of 8 Elwell, Apt. 1 was found guilty on a charge of being in the possession of four, 8-milligram sublingual Suboxone strips.
Carroll was ordered to serve nine months in a house of correction minus 87 days.
