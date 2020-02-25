In the dispositions of cases heard in Gloucester District Court:
Daniel A Muise, 45, of 81 Maplewood Ave. pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with a suspended license, a second offense. Judge Michael Patten sentenced Muise to 60 days in jaol, which will be suspended until Feb. 23, 2021. Muise was also ordered to pay $50 to the court's victim-witness fund and was placed on probation until Feb. 23, 2021. Muise was ordered not to drive until licensed.
Rosemarie Berrabah, 27, of Beverly was ordered to pay $250 head injury assessment and $50 to the victim-witness fund after sufficient facts were found for charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Berrabah also was ordered to remain drug free and take medication as prescribed after sufficient facts were found of possessing class E drugs.
Both charges will continued without a finding until Feb. 19, 2021.
Hedy St. James, 52, of Rockport was ordered to pay $1,379.30 for restitution, not allowed to drive unless insured and registered, and put on pretrial probation until Aug. 21 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle.
Megan L. Tarantino, 30, of Rockport was placed on probation until Aug. 20, 2021, after pleading and being found guilty on a charge of distributing class B drugs. Tarantino was ordered to pay $90 to the victim-witness fund, remain drug free, seek and maintain employment, seek substance abuse treatment, and will serve one year in jail, which was suspended until Aug. 20, 2021.
Karen M. Ferrant, 30, of 656 Essex Ave. will have charges of concealing an ID number plate and having an uninsured motor vehicle if she pays a $300 in court costs. These charge stemmed from an incident on Aug. 19, 2018, when Ferrant was pulled over for plates that did not match the vehicle being operated.
Ferrant explained to the police that she just purchased the car the day prior and did not know the name of the person who sold her the car. The bill of the sale she provided did not have the name of the seller or owner of the vehicle, a registration number, a date of the sale, or a signature. The title had her name printed over someone else's name, which police deemed suspicious.
The vehicle was last registered to a woman in Peabody but Ferrant claimed that she had bought it from a couple of men on Craigslist for $1,000 cash.
Although the passenger said he had nothing to do with the vehicle, he also claimed that the car had been purchased with his money.
Ferrant was charged with but found not responsible on a charged of driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
William J. Burke III, 31, of 40 Beach Road pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a person oder than 60 or disabled. He was sentenced to six months in jail, which is suspended until Feb. 19, 2021, after which Burke must enter and complete an anger management course, maintain employment, and remain alcohol free. He was also ordered to pay $90 to the victim-witness fund.
Dion M. Tocco, 54, of 7 Springfield St. pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of class B drugs. He was sentenced to one year in jail which was suspended until Aug. 20, 2021, and placed on probation until Aug. 20, 2021, He was ordered to remain drug free, and to pay $50 to the court's victim-witness fund.
Jaime G. Perez, 19, of 9 Summit St. was placed on pretrial probation until Aug. 21 on charges of for leaving the scene of a property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a license. In addition to a to-be-determined fine and restitution, Perez must enter and complete a national driving safety program and not drive unless licensed.
