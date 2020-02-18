In dispositions of cases recently heard in Gloucester District Court:
Joshua Spinney, 30, of Abbeville, South Carolina, was ordered to pay $400 in court fees after admitting to sufficient facts to be found guilty of charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was dismissed upon request of commonwealth.
Christopher Umana, 21, of Reading, Massachusetts, was ordered to surrender his license for 45 days after admitting to sufficient facts to be found guilty of a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Umana also was ordered to pay $50 each to the court's victim witness and victims assessment fund, and $250 each to the head injury fund and the cost of participating in a national drinking and driving program. His case was continued without finding until Feb. 12, 2021.
David R. Lane, 43, of 516 R. Essex Ave. in Gloucester was ordered to pay $200 in court fines and $50 to the victims witness assessment after admitting to sufficient facts on a charge of negligent operation of motor vehicle.
He also admitted to sufficient facts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident He will have to pay $200 of court costs and restitution is to be determined.
Both cases were continued without finding until Feb. 12, 2021.
The charges were filed after Lane's vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Route 128 north at exit 14 on June 18.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
