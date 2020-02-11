In dispositions of cases heard recently in Gloucester District Court:
Michael A. Murgida, 52, listed as homeless, was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender. Judge Michael Patten handed him a suspended two-year jail term, and credited him for the 70 days he served. Murgida was placed on probation until Feb. 8, 2022, and ordered to pay $90 to the victim witness assessment fund.
Karalee Gomes, 30, of 7 Leslie O. Johnson Road, was ordered to surrender her license for 45 days after she submitted to sufficient facts on charges of drunken driving and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Both charges will be continued without a finding until Feb. 9, 2021.
Gomes was ordered to pay $250 to the court's head injury fund, and $50 to the victim-witness fund and fund for victims of drunken driving incidents. She must also complete a national drunken driving program and pay $250 to cover the cost. The penalties stemmed from police being called on Jan. 5 to Essex Avenue for a reported erratic operator.
Bryan C. Shewbridge, 26, of 1 Derby St. was ordered to to surrender his license for 45 days and to not drive unless he is licensed.
Shewbridge was ordered to pay $250 to the court's head injury fund, $50 to the victim-witness fund and OUI victims fee, and complete a national drunken driving program and pay $50 to cover the cost.
The penalties resulted from police observing a vehicle driving in the opposing lane, straddling the line, low response and failure to stop, all of which are signs of impaired driving.
Lisa Whalen, 55, of 1 High Street Court in Rockport was ordered to surrender her license for 45 days after being found guilty for operating under the influence of liquor She was placed under probation until Feb. 5, 2021.
Whalen was ordered to pay $250 to the court's head injury fund, $50 to the victim-witness fund and OUI victims fee, and complete a national drunken driving program and pay $250 to cover the cost.
The official police report explained that during the time that the Rockport resident was operating under the influence, she had struck a vehicle and ran away. This charge was dismissed.
Kyle E. Dubreuil, 30, 989B Betty Lane of New Bedford was ordered to surrender his license for 45 days for being found guilty driving drunk. He will be placed on probation until Feb. 5, 2021.
Dubreuil was ordered to pay $250 to the court's head injury fund, $50 to the victim-witness fund and OUI victims fee, and complete a national drunken driving program and pay $250 to cover the cost.
He was found responsible for the marked lanes violation and it was filed with Dubreuil's consent.
Dubreuil was not found responsible for an equipment violation.
