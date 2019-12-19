From theater and international cooking to robotics and Minecraft, the O'Maley Academy doesn't let learning stop at the end of the school day.
"The O'Maley Academy allows students to explore specific interests that they may have," Allison Alves said, director of the afterschool program.
Creating a place where these specific interests can be encouraged, the academy is an extended day program with free activities four days a week at Gloucester's O'Maley Innovation Middle School.
At its annual client event, Beauport Financial Services awarded $24,000 in donations from the company and its clients to the Gloucester Education Foundation to support new and existing innovative programs for students all across the city. GEF will use the gift to continue the O'Maley extended day program and others that provide services to the children of Gloucester.
This financial gift was the largest donation that Beauport has made to a local nonprofit organization since it was founded in 2005.
"I am so grateful that GEF was the biggest grant recipient to date, and what a great way to kick of a new year and new initiatives, said Gloucester resident Serena Low, who will become president of GEF Board of Directors in April.
"The Beauport Team, along with many of our clients, have always been honored to support the great local work of amazing nonprofits like the Gloucester Education Foundation," she added.
Of the donation, $15,000 will go toward the O'Maley Academy to ensure that for the next year and a half its services remain free for middle schoolers.
O'Maley has 200 students enrolled in the academy, a program that Low has seen increase students' interest and engagement in school, promote social emotional learning, and create pathways for the future.
The GEF is a nonprofit community-based organization that focuses on upholding a culture of excellence within Gloucester's public schools. It works with educators, school administrators and other organizations to generate support for programs and practices that are hoped to generate students' excitement and inspiration around learning and exploration.
"We are deeply appreciative and gratified by Beauport's generous support of GEF and Gloucester's students, " said Christina Raimo, who is retiring Dec. 31 after seven years as executive director of the Gloucester Education Foundation. She is handing the reins to Aria McElhenny.
"GEF relies on the generosity of this community, and it is so meaningful when a community-based business like Beauport makes an investment in our children's education in this significant way," Raimo said.
