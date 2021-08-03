Gloucester Education Foundation names new director

The Gloucester Education Foundation has announced that Emily Raine Siegel will assume the role of executive director next week.
A long-time visitor and now resident of Cape Ann with a wide array of experience in education, non-profit management and community development, Siegel will be taking over from Aria McElhenny on Aug. 12.
“I am thrilled to join GEF to continue their important work accelerating the progress of the Gloucester Public Schools,” Siegel said. “It is wonderful to be back in my home state of Massachusetts, working for a cause that I care deeply about in this rich and diverse community that I love.”
McElhenny told the community of her departure in May, saying in addition to being present for her children and husband, she needs to be available and helpful to her parents as they navigate a new normal after her father suffered a severe stroke last summer.
"Though exiting so soon wasn't at all my plan when I started at GEF, life has unfortunately thrown a few curveballs this year," she said.
Siegel has worked in Massachusetts schools and community-based organizations for more than a decade. She started as an after-school teacher and program director and then moved into her role at the Expanded Learning Time Initiative at the National Center on Time and Learning.
While there, Siegel implemented a number of projects including a schoolyard garden, robotics classes, mentoring programs and professional development opportunities for teachers.
Siegel also was a founding director of the non-profit Sonoran Desert Inn and Conference Center in Ajo, Arizona. In this role, she collaborated with the community, staff, and volunteers to turn an abandoned school into a celebrated destination for travelers, artists, writers and educators.
“As we move into the coming school year and continue partnering with our schools to fund innovative and exciting new programs for our students, I am so excited to welcome Emily — with all of her experience, energy, and great ideas — to the GEF team,” GEF Board President Serena Low said in a prepared statement.
Siegel lives on Cape Ann with her husband Stuart and their two young children. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her Master of Education from Lesley University.
