At the start of last year, leaders of most non-profits held their breathes as they expected to be hit hard financially as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Over the past fiscal year, however, the Gloucester Education Foundation has raised over $440,000, with 14% coming from grants and the remaining 86% from donors and organizations.
“We went into this fiscal year very conservatively as most non-profits did, expecting that we would need to cut our programs' spending due to reduced donations,” Treasurer Justine Laurie said at GEF’s annual meeting on Monday. “But in fact, despite the pandemic we are facing, the community really rose to the occasion and our donations exceeded what we expected.”
From these donations, in addition to surplus donations from previous years, GEF was able to give $328,000 toward 25 programs at Gloucester's public school district. This accounted for roughly 70% of the non-profit’s total spending.
Operation expenses — 24% on personnel and the remaining 6% on overhead and fundraising costs — accounted for the rest of the nonprofit's spending.
Board Member Maggie Rosa noted that GEF has surpassed the $3 million goal of its capital campaign, which has most significantly grown its endowment fund to a level where it now covers a significant portion of the operating costs.
With all of this unexpected money from generous donors, GEF was able to fund many programs that not only promoted learning for children but also helped the community during some of its hardest hours.
These programs included the use of ukuleles to replace recorders in music class at Beeman Elementary, the creation of face shields in Gloucester High School's Engineering Lab, and musical theater, art, cooking and photography courses through the O'Maley Academy program.
One parent even messaged an O'Maley instructor to praise the program, noting that their child was so excited to cook their first meal for their family.
GEF was also able to provide funding to Gloucester High senior Mila Barry, who is spearheading Art for Equity — an art project that promotes more equitable education spaces in the city's public schools through classroom libraries.
Barry is the first student to receive a grant from GEF.
"Great job to all," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken wrote in the comment section of Monday's Zoom meeting. "We are fortunate to have GEF in our community, to all our supporters thank you."
"Aria, thank you for keeping us going in a difficult year," she wrote, referencing the foundation's executive director, Aria McElhenny. "To the teachers you are amazing, creative and caring. #proudmayor."
