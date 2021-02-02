Gloucester residents await their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait a bit longer than expected.
The city Board of Health noted on Monday that it was informed by the state to expect significant supply limits of the vaccines for the coming weeks.
“That means people are going to have to continue waiting,” Public Health Director Karin Carroll said in a prepared statement. “We are committed as a city to helping our residents who want vaccines get them as they become eligible. In the meantime, please reach out to the older adults in your life — family, neighbors, friends — and help them navigate the appointment process.”
While the waiting game continues, the city is collaborating with the Cape Ann Veterans Services and the Rose Baker Senior Center to make sure that when vaccines make their way over the bridge they are ready.
While doses are limited at this time, the city continues to offer appointments to residents 75 and older at the senior center as those vaccine doses are provided by the state.
Older adults can call the Rose Baker Senior Center at 978-281-9765 ext. 12, or email esinagra@gloucester-ma.gov for assistance with appointments. If you are a Gloucester resident 75 or older and are currently a client of SeniorCare, you may also call 978-281-1750 with any questions about vaccine clinics.
The city says there may be a clinic in the near future for those living in senior housing in Gloucester.
Meanwhile, Cape Ann Veterans Services is working to schedule a clinic for older adults enrolled in the Gloucester Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient clinic (CBOC).
Veterans will be contacted directly to schedule an appointment and the Veterans Administration will contact veterans enrolled in the VA healthcare system directly to schedule the appointment.
Those with questions regarding the Veterans Services clinic can contact Cape Ann Veterans Services at 978-281-9740.
The nearest mass vaccination site established by the state is at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Danvers, which is scheduled to open Wednesday, Feb. 3. Local pharmacies and primary care providers may also have appointments available upon request.
All vaccinations sites — whether in Gloucester or beyond —require an appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted.
"We are all in this together, and we're doing everything in our power to help expedite this process," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
CAPE ANN COVID-19 NUMBERS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,427 confirmed cases Sunday, up from 1,395 on Jan. 26. On Sunday, there were also 92 active cases and 79 probable cases. At least 35 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as Sunday, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10. About 34,737 tests had been given to residents as of Jan. 26.
Rockport: 222 confirmed cases Monday, up from 214 on Jan. 26, and 14 active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 166 residents had recovered by Jan. 26. At least 19 residents had died of the virus while 6,871 tests had been given to residents as of Jan. 26.
Over the last two weeks, four have acquired COVID through household contact, three cases are related to close contact outside of the household, one through workplace setting, and six cases are unknown exposure. The age distribution for those cases is as follows: under 20,two cases; 20-39- no cases; 40-59- seven cases; 60 and older, five cases.
Essex: 124 confirmed cases cases Monday, up three from Jan. 2 when 3,836 tests of residents had been administered. There have 36 cases this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 174 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 172 on Jan. 26, and 20 actives cases. And 7,599 tests given as of Jan 26.