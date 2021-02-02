Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Rain and snow showers this morning will become snow showers for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.