For the fifth consecutive year, the city of Gloucester has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Mayor Greg Verga said the city was honored for its annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
The report was judged by an impartial panel on whether it met the program's high standards, demonstrated a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story, and motivated potential users and user groups to read the report, according to a statement from Verga's office.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the statement said.
"It is incredible to receive this award and distinction from the GFOA; I am so proud of our city staff for their hard work on this annual project," Verga said in the statement. "The annual comprehensive financial report reflects the city's commitment to financial transparency, accountability, and responsibility."
Gloucester is one of only about 50 municipalities in Massachusetts to accomplish this achievement in financial reporting, according to a memo from the Auditor’s Office to Verga.
The city has completed the report since 2017 and recently submitted the ACFR for fiscal year 2022.
The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
The city's 2021 ACFR was audited by Roselli, Clark & Associated, which is a firm of licensed certified public accountants that works closely with City Auditor Kenny Costa.