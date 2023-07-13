Tally’s Truck Center on Pond Road lent a helping hand to Gloucester firefighters on Thursday — not by towing away a car from an accident scene, but by providing vehicles and onsite support to the department’s vehicle extrication training.
All personnel are rotating through this training when their group is on duty. Fire Prevention and Training Officer Deputy Chief Barry Aptt conducted this training.
“The training covers the use of hydraulic tools and cribbing, giving firefighters the chance to practice their skills ahead of an actual response,” a statement prepared for the department said.
Fire Deputy Chief Phil Harvey, the Group 3 shift commander, noted in a text to the Times that Tally’s personnel assisted in positioning the vehicle for the training. He said Tally’s regularly provides vehicles to the Fire Department for this type of training.
“We are grateful to Tally’s Truck Center for supporting our efforts to be prepared for the emergencies we face here in Gloucester,” said fire Chief Eric Smith, in the statement. “Extricating someone quickly from a car following an accident is an important skill, and one that we often need to use when lives are on the line, so this training is vitally important. We work hard in our down time at Gloucester Fire to be ready for the times when there are emergencies.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.