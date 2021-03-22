Gloucester firefighters extinguished a 1.25-acre brush fire over the weekend.
At approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to 6 Annisquam Heights for a report of a brush fire in the area.
Firefighters used brooms to sweep the edge of the burning areas and hit hot spots to help cut the fire. A water line was tied to a nearby pond and a second crew followed behind the sweeping process to extinguish the smoldering areas.
Fire pumps, a local forestry unit, two forestry units from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, and Rehab Five were at the scene.
Wind conditions presented a challenge as firefighters had to work quickly to keep the fast-moving fire from spreading. Had fire crews not been able to cut off the fire from spreading, it likely would have spread toward a nearby wooded area and presented significant access challenges to fire crews.
There were no property damage and no injuries as a result of the brush fire, fire officials said. Crews cleared the scene about 1 p.m.
"Given today's wind conditions, this fast-moving bruh fire could very easily have spread much farther than it did," fire Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. "Our fire crews did an outstanding job extinguishing the fire in a quick and efficient manner, preventing the fire from spreading father into the nearby wooded areas. I would additionally like to thank the Department of Conservation and Recreation and Rehab Five for their support at the scene."
The exact cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department.
Residents are reminded to use caution when using an open flame during adverse weather conditions. Notably dry conditions that are coupled with low humidity and strong winds can very quickly lead to accidental fires. If these conditions are present, residents are reminded to be extra careful with any open flames, to properly dispose of smoking materials and to use extra care with any outdoor cooking fires.
Questions about burning may be directed to the Gloucester Fire Department at its main business line at 978-325-5300.