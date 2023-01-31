Last year, a Gloucester Fire Department team trod 2,664,271 steps overall to win the step competition of the 2022 Boston Bruins BFit Challenge powered by National Grid.
Right now, 14 city firefighters are taking part in the seventh annual BFit Challenge with the goal of once again taking the BFit Cup, according to an announcement from Fire Chief Eric Smith. The challenge raises money for charities that support families of fallen or critically ill first responders.
The competition involves firefighters, members of law enforcement, military members, EMS personnel and members of the community competing in both fundraising totals and total number of steps taken during the challenge. First responders take part in courses with varying levels of difficulty, with many walking up and down the steps of TD Garden in Boston.
The BFit Challenge has been held both virtually and in person since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Step Challenge started on Friday, Jan. 27, and runs through Friday, Feb. 3, with participants using a smartphone app to count their steps throughout the week. The in-person challenge at TD Garden takes place Feb. 5. The Gloucester Fire Department plans to participate in both, Smith said.
Stepping up this year are Gloucester Fire Capts. Nick Ouellette, Chad Mota, and Jamie Santos as well as Firefighters Charlie Scola, Matt Aiello, Mike Porcaro, Pat Legro, Andrew Pierce, Jonathan O’Bryan, Nick Aiello, George Black, Samantha Rose, Mike Mitchell and Tom Aldrich.
The Gloucester firefighters and captains are participating in the step challenge again this year, having racked up more than 2.66 million steps overall last year. In last year’s effort, Firefighter Jak Letien was the top overall individual as Gloucester firefighters raised more than $3,000 as a team. They are hoping to best that goal again this year.
This year’s BFit Challenge aims to raise $600,000 for charities such as The 100 Club of Massachusetts, the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, the New England Fire Fighter Cancer Fund, the Massachusetts Ambulance Foundation and the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.
“It’s the brothers and sisters looking after the brothers and sisters and bringing the community into it,” said Smith in an interview about the aim of the BFit Challenge to support families of first responders. He said it’s more good work by the men and women of the Fire Department.
The Gloucester Firefighters fundraising page can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/92160/Donate/z851cHGL5M97xLjG