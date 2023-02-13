The Gloucester Fire Department won the 2023 Bruins BFit Challenge’s virtual step challenge for the second year in a row, by completing 1,636,751 steps this year, according to Chief Eric Smith.
Participants used a smartphone app that counted their steps throughout the week. The challenge was held from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, and the in-person challenge was hosted by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 5.
The in-person challenge featured a variety of courses that participants had to complete.
Participants from Gloucester Fire were Capts. Nick Ouellette, Chad Mota, and Jamie Santos, and Firefighters Charlie Scola, Matt Aiello, Mike Porcaro, Pat Legro, Andrew Pierce, Jonathan O’Bryan, Nick Aiello, George Black, Samantha Rose, Mike Mitchell, and Tom Aldrich.
The department participants have so far raised over $2,800 for the 100 Club, a charity that supports families of fallen first responders, and they are still accepting donations.
“I am extremely proud of our members who participated in this year’s BFit Challenge. Once again the team did awesome,” Smith said. “Our members completed over a million steps during this challenge to help raise money for charities that truly make a difference to families of fallen or critically ill first responders. I invite our residents and community to help the Gloucester Fire team reach our goal of raising over $3,000 for charity.”
Fundraising for the BFit challenge remains open until Feb. 24, and the Gloucester Fire Department will be accepting donations for charity until Feb. 24 at https://runsignup.com/Race/92160/Donate/z851cHGL5M97xLjG or https://runsignup.com/Race/92160/Donate/dL0j5NmE2V32R7Hd.
This year’s BFit Challenge surpassed its goal to raise $600,000 for charities such as The 100 Club of Massachusetts, the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, the New England Fire Fighter Cancer Fund, the Massachusetts Ambulance Foundation and the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.
More information about the BFit Challenge may be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boston/BFitChallenge2021.