Susan Kelly got the news sitting down.
"It was like watching the Academy Awards," said the executive director of Generous Gardeners, who rarely sits down. But last week, Kelly had had a hip replacement, so on Friday she was sitting down at home watching America in Bloom's three-day virtual awards symposium when she heard the news.
America In Bloom, arguably the nation's most prestigious gardening recognition program, announced that the nation's oldest seaport had been awarded top honors for 2020 Outstanding Achievement in two categories: Community Involvement for collaboration with the city's Department of Public Works in transforming the city's public spaces; and Outstanding Achievement Award for Flowers.
"Oh, it was quite a week," said Kelly. And, yes, she said, she screamed when she heard the news. "But," added Kelly, "I want to make one thing clear. These awards are not for Generous Gardeners but for the city of Gloucester."
An arm of the American Horticultural Society, Columbus, Ohio-based America in Bloom recognizes collaborative community gardens on a national level. And as anyone who has recently strolled the city can tell you, as Gloucester glides toward its 400th year, its gardens are up there with the best.
It wasn't always so. Back in 2013, when Kelly co-founded the 501k nonprofit Generous Gardeners, an early partnership with the city Department of Public Works was initiated by the Gloucester Police Department, whose Roger Street frontage was, by then chief's own admission, an "eye sore." By the time the DPW and Generous Gardeners volunteers were done, tourists were taking selfies in front of "the rivers of plantings" cascading down that embankment.
The station's transformation came when the city was revitalizing its long dormant City Planting Committee, and back then, Generous Gardeners consisted of what Kelly describes as a "handful of volunteers I pulled from my exercise class."
Then, in 2015 came a call from Public Works Director Mike Hale: Would the "flower ladies" like to do some plantings along Stacy Boulevard as part of the city's $7 million seawall construction project? Seventeen years in the planning, the seawall project was nearing completion and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken agreed with Hale that flowers would make a nice finishing touch.
That "finishing touch" was the beginning of a transformation that would take the city's collective breath away. By 2016, 20,000 tulips had been planted in 26 beds for a quarter-mile stretch along Stacy Boulevard, and by the following spring, all 20,000 of them were blooming in riotous fields of color.
If — with its panorama of sea, sky and fluttering flags — the boulevard had been impressive before, it was now spectacular. As part of its application for nomination for the America in Bloom Awards, Generous Gardeners hired local filmmaker Sean O'Laughlin to capture aerial drone footage of the full sweep of the boulevard's "flagship gardens," and the resulting video was, Kelly believes, key to capturing the awards.
"Wonderful news and truly deserving based on the extremely hard work of you and your team," Hale texted on hearing the news.
"Great news Thank you to you all .. " texted the mayor.
Now the city of Gloucester, for centuries famous for its fish, is now also famous for its flowers, of which, said Kelly, the wild and colorful dahlias are her favorites because "they are such a great representation of Gloucester’s eclectic charm."
Hip replacement now successfully behind her, Kelly will soon be back to her trowel-blazing self. Meanwhile, she said that along with this week's awards, came another reward, this one from her visiting physical therapist, who said that "for almost all of her clients, walking or at least driving by the boulevard is their rehab goal."