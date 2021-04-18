Gloucester Health Department launches news blog

The Gloucester Health Department has launched a news blog at gloucesterpublichealth.com to serve as a hub for the latest updates and resources pertaining to COVID-19, vaccination and local public health matters.
The blog is integrated with the Gloucester Public Health Department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds.
“With the pandemic ongoing and vaccination clinics underway, there is so much information people need or are looking for. This blog will offer our community a central hub to turn to for locally tailored updates and resources, and will also be an asset with all of our public health initiatives moving forward,” Gloucester Health Director Karin Carroll said in a prepared statement announcing the blog.
“Transparency and communication are key to our work in supporting our community not only through the pandemic but in all public health matters and we’re excited to be offering this new resource,” she said.
The user-friendly format allows for easy navigation, can be accessed on computers, cell phones and tablets, and includes an option to subscribe for email updates, as well as information about COVID-19 vaccines, a local resources guide and links to regional and statewide resources.