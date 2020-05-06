When and how Gloucester High School's graduation will take place has yet to be determined.
"The principal and the high school will be making a very informed decision in the near future," Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier said during last week's School Committee meeting.
Gloucester High School Principal James Cook did not return the Times call or email in time for publication.
There are three guiding principals by which the administration will be making its decision:
Making sure that the city honors and celebrates the class of 2020.
Gathering information from stakeholders, students, families, and other districts to find out what the options are.
Safeguarding the health and safety of everyone involved.
As the administration deliberates on the best steps forward, Safier wrote in his report that the weeks leading up to graduation have been hard on seniors.
"It has been reported to me that this week has been difficult one for seniors," he wrote. "Although the student representatives presenting at School Committee were upbeat in their recommendations, there is broader disappointment among students due to the realization that normal end-of-the-year events and activities are curtailed by the announcement that school closure would continue through the end of the school year."
Safier explained that there are multiple ways in which graduation might occur.
A virtual gradation as close to the established date in the calendar.
A celebration sometime toward the end of the summer following virtual graduation as close to the established date in the calendar.
A drive-in commencement ceremony as recommended by the students.
An August graduation, to be held actually or virtually depending on the circumstances of the pandemic at that time.
"This list is not exhaustive, and we will see what the feedback is going to be in the coming week," Safier wrote. "We will be balancing the three guiding principles in their due and rightful proportions."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.