The Racial Equity Club at Gloucester High School is hosting a Cultural Celebration Day on the school campus this Sunday.
There will be cultural games and food served up by local restaurants from 1 to 4 p.m. May 21 in the rear courtyard at the school, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Entertainment will be provided by disc jockey John Turcios, and the Cape Ann Student Band, directed by Jamie Klopotoski, will perform, according to a report in the school paper, The Gillnetter, by Sheila Medrano.
There is no entry fee and parking is free near the school tennis courts and the Dun Fudgin boat ramp.