Gloucester High School was among seven Massachusetts high schools chosen as finalists in the “Look Both Ways Road Safety PSA Contest,” sponsored by Fundación MAPFRE and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Gloucester High senior Trinity O’Leary brainstormed ideas with theater arts teacher Jessica Ruggles for the submission.
High school students statewide were invited to write scripts for a public service announcement aimed at capturing the attention of other teens with important road safety messages. The goal is to promote safer behavior among teens on the roads.
The winner will work with Boston creative communications agency CTP to produce the spot, and the school will receive $3,000 for road safety education. The PSA from the winning high school team will be broadcast in May, as students prepare for prom and graduation season.
“Sharing a message on the vital importance of road safety in a way that will resonate with teen drivers can be challenging” said Jaime Tamayo, chief representative of Fundación MAPFRE and CEO of MAPFRE USA. “The creativity exhibited by students across the state is truly impressive. I am excited to showcase the winning entry and see its impact play out in the form of safer roads for all.”
Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca noted that they are working with many partners, including young people, to reduce the number of crashes and expand public education on how everyone has a role to play when it comes to road safety.
“Look Both Ways” aims to eliminate road-related fatalities and serious injury, connecting high schools and colleges with the program’s “React Challenge.” The mobile interactive virtual reality station tests students safe driving ability when faced with distractions behind the wheel.
According to the Massachusetts Strategic Highway Safety Plan, roadway deaths in the state reached a 14-year high in 2021, increasing year-over-year since 2019, with 2022 trending higher. The state experienced 418 traffic fatalities in 2021, compared to 343 in 2020 and 336 in 2019. Nationally, nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes in 2021.
Also nationally, from 2019 to 2021, the number of pedestrians killed increased by 18% (7,342 deaths) and the number of bicyclists killed increased by 16% (985 deaths), accounting for 19% of all U.S. traffic fatalities in 2021. In Massachusetts, in the last five years, people walking and biking accounted for almost 22% of deaths on the roadways, according to a press release.
Fundación MAPFRE, a non-profit based in Madrid, Spain with North American headquarters in Webster, Massachusetts, aims to promote the well-being of society and citizens. Prevention and Road Safety is an action area to which the foundation is dedicated.