These awards were given to members of the Gloucester High School Class of 2020.
Sawyer Medals
It is customary to announce all Sawyer Medal winners since grade eight who are members of the graduation class. Sawyer Medals were first awarded in the eighth grade to the following top students:
Cody James Clifford, Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez, nCate Lundgren Delaney, Emily Summer Meyran, Asha Emily Egmont, Ruby Elaine Mills, Lucy Min Garberg, Lila Elizabeth Olson, Isabella Maria Giordano, and Bernica Mashayla Wilcox.
At the end of the ninth grade they were awarded to the following top students who had not already received a Sawyer Medal: Katherine Anne Bevins, Molly Anne McAreavey, Lila Dan Hawks, and Gracianna Parisi O’Toole, Matthew Morais Johnson.
In the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades they were awarded to the top boy and girl for each year who had not previously received a Sawyer Medal.
10th grade: Breanna Leigh Doherty and Richard Charbel Jabba.
11th grade: Matteo Francesco Ferrara and Emily Ruth Palk.
12th grade: Danielle Rose Denman and Justin Timothy Busfield.
DEPARTMENTAL AWARDS
Elliot T. Parker English Award, given to that senior who over four years has achieved the highest cumulative average in College English and who has spent four years in Gloucester High School: Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez.
Lee Kingman Fiction Award, honoring a note Cape Ann writer, given to a graduating senior who has demonstrated exceptional achievement in fiction and proficiency in the literary arts: $200 to Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez.
AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS
J. Franklin Hackett Educational Trust Scholarship Inc. Award, made possible under the trust fund established by J. Franklin Hackett, under which the interest from the principal sum, $15,000, shall be divided each year between the boy and girl of the graduating class who has contributed the most and shown the best all-round development, spirit of cooperation and sportsmanship in the field of school athletics: $ 2,500 each to Cate Lundgren Delaney, Liam Patrick Donahue, Edward Joseph Field and Marcus Ryan Montagnino.
Addison Gilbert Hospital Nurses Alumnae Association Scholarship in memory of Irene C. Spittle, to a member of the graduating class who is in need of financial assistance and who has been accepted to an accredited school or college with preference given to a student with an interest in pursuing a career in nursing: $500 to Lillie Rose Favazza.
American Legion Post No. 3 Scholarship, to a graduate who has demonstrated academic ability and leadership in both high school and in the community, shown evidence of financial need, and has been accepted at an accredited institution of higher learning. Special consideration is given to a descendant of an American Legion Post No. 3 member: $2,500 to Matthew Morais Johnson
American Postal Worker's Union Gloucester Area Local Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has exhibited academic achievement and extracurricular participation and has been accepted to an institution of higher learning. Preference is given to the son or daughter of an active, retired or deceased member of the Gloucester Area Local: $300 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Lillie Rose Favazza, and Natalie Jane Favazza.
Isabel Babson Memorial Library Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has a sincere interest in pursuing a nursing career and who has been accepted at a school or college having a nursing program: $5,000 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Lillie Rose Favazza, Molly Anne McAreavey, Madison Ann Machado, Ruby Elaine Mills, and Abbey Nichole Mitchell.
BankGloucester Scholarship, to a graduating senior with the intent to pursue an education in an institute of higher learning who has demonstrated volunteer experience beyond the requirement to graduate and who has plans to further their community service: $2, 500 to Richard Charbel Jabba.
Scott Anthony Barry Memorial Scholarship, to two graduating seniors who have shown hard work and determination in both academics and in athletics and who have been accepted at a prep school or at a school of higher education: $500 each to Natalie Jane Favazza, and Edward Joseph Field.
Valentina Bichao Memorial Scholarship, to a graduate pursuing and continuing education and training in the field of performing arts: $500 to Maeve Murphy Pleuler.
Alex "Pep" Borge Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has been accepted at a 2-or 4-year school of higher learning and who has a willingness to work, a positive attitude, and a strong desire to continue their education: $500.00 each to Marisa Grace Alves and Isabella Maria Giordano.
The Boucher Family Scholarships, to two graduating seniors who have demonstrated academic excellence and who have participated in Gloucester High athletics at the varsity level: $750 each to Lillie Rose Favazza and Lila Elizabeth Olson.
Caino Legacy Foundation Scholarship, to a student who has demonstrated good character and mental toughness and has been accepted to an accredited college/university, trade school or certification program: $1,000 to Olivia Patricia Peavey.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who plans to pursue studies in the field of business and who has demonstrated satisfactory scholarship: $1,000 to Katherine Anne Bevins.
Cape Ann Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship in memory of Shirley E. Klein, to a graduating senior who has been accepted to an institute of higher learning and who has exhibited good character and financial need: $2,000 to Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez.
Cape Ann Savings Bank Sandra L. Tucker Memorial Scholarship, to three deserving graduating seniors withfinancial need who are pursuing their education in a 2- or 4-year institute of higher learning with preference given to students who have successfully completed the Gloucester Educational Savings Bank program during their high school career: $1,500 each to Juliana Maria Bolognese, Isabella Maria Giordano and Tara Nicole Aquipel.
Cape Ann Youth Hockey Association Scholarship in memory of William Marchant, to a participant in the Cape Ann Youth Hockey Program for a minimum of five years who is in need of financial assistance and has been accepted to an accredited higher institution of learning or military service: $300 each to Jeremy Antonio Abreu, Kaylee Elizabeth Burgess, Cody James Clifford and Cate Lundgren Delaney.
Bessie Cobleigh Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Women’s Community Club of Magnolia, to a graduate entering a course of education beyond high school who exhibits satisfactory scholarship and financial need and has either been a Magnolia resident for the past three years or the child or grandchild of an active or former member of the Women's Community Club who has served the club for a minimum of three years: $500 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Isabella Maria Giordano, Madison Ann Machado, and Marisa Joy Neves.
College Women's Club of Cape Ann's Claudia Perry Scholarship, to a student accepted at a college or university granting a bachelor's degree who has set forth evidence of scholarship, service, leadership, and financial need, and who has fulfilled application requirements: $750 each to Natalie Jane Favazza and Jeremiah James Okoro.
Michael J. Condon Music Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted at a school or college and who intends to pursue a career in music: $1,000 to Emily Anne Frick.
Howard Curtis Scholarship Fund, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted at and enrolled in a school of higher learning in order to prepare for a career as an artist or as a teacher of art: $500 to Serene Louise DeSisto.
Rebecca J. Dailey–Hennessey Technology Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted at an institute of higher education with intent to pursue a career in a technical field, such as engineering, math or science: $1,000 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves and Isabella Maria Giordano.
East Gloucester Elementary School PTO Scholarship, to two graduating seniors who attended East Gloucester Elementary School, have exhibited leadership in the school or community and have been accepted to an institution for higher education: $600 each to Lila Dan Hawks and Kylie Marie Jackson.
East Gloucester Youth Program Scholarship, to a former member of an East Gloucester Youth Program Activity for at least three full seasons who has demonstrated need, satisfactory scholarship, and acceptance at an institution of higher learning: $250 each to Michael Joseph Barbagallo. Juliana Maria Bolognese, Toby Joseph Campbell, KevynAnn Marie Chandler, Liam Patrick Donahue, and Julia Marie Harrison.
The Mimi Ferrini Art Scholarship sponsored by the Sawyer Free Library, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted to an accredited, professional art school, a university art program, or for private study with a recognized practicing professional artist. A portfolio of current work must be presented to the selection committee: $1,000 to Lila Dan Hawks.
Firefighter Elmer A. Hurlburt Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating son or daughter of a Gloucester firefighter who is continuing education at an institute of higher learning: $500 to Jeremy Antonio Abreu.
Fishermen Youth Soccer Scholarship, to four graduating seniors who played Fishermen Youth Soccer or Cape Ann United for five years and who have been accepted at institutions of higher learning: $1,000 each Asha Emily Egmont, Matteo Francesco Ferrara, Lila Dan Hawks and Ruby Elaine Mills.
Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals Scholarship, to a graduating senior of outstanding character who has demonstrated leadership qualities in high school or the community and has been accepted at acollege of higher learning or an accredited technical trade school and is a son or daughter of a GAEP member: $100 each to Kylie Marie Jackson and Olivia Patricia Peavey.
Gloucester Democratic City Committee Public Service Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has demonstrated a sustained commitment to helping others, either by working with one or more public service organizations or initiating a project on her own: $500 to Danielle Rose Denman; and $125 each to KevynAnn Marie Chandler and Ruby Elaine Mills.
G.H.S. Alumni Scholarship Fund, including The Founders Scholarship and The Robert H. Natti Memorial Scholarship. The criteria of the G.H.S. Alumni Scholarship Fund are achievement of satisfactory grades, acceptance at an institution of higher learning, financial need, shown evidence of self-help and transcript of grades.
Receiving $1,500 each are Isabella Maria Giordano, Lila Dan Hawks, Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez, Richard Charbel Jabba, Matthew Morais Johnson and Molly Anne McAreavey.
The 2020 Founders Scholarship recipient of $2, 000 is Danielle Rose Denman.
The Robert H. Natti Memorial Scholarship to a boy or girl entering the field of education: $1,000 to Meagan Eileen Gallo.
Special Awards: $1,000 each to Marisa Joy Neves Jeremiah James Okoro, and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Gloucester High School Cheerleaders Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has participated in at least four seasons of cheerleading and who has demonstrated high character, excellent sportsmanship and dedication to academics throughout her cheerleading career: $300 each to Tara Nicole Aquipel, Julia Marie Harrison and Abbey Nichole Mitchell.
Gloucester High School Football Boosters Club Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has completed the senior football season, who demonstrated satisfactory scholarship and financial need and who has been accepted at an accredited school of higher learning: $300 each to Toby Joseph Campbell, Jacob Patrick Enos, Lawrence Anthony Scola, and Evan James Smith.
Gloucester High School Theatre Program Boosters Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has achieved satisfactory grades, has participated in the GHS Theatre Program and has been accepted at a 2- or 4- year accredited institute of higher learning: $250 to Frank Samuel Bartholomew.
Gloucester Little League Scholarship, to a boy or girl who played baseball in the Gloucester Little League or Junior/Senior Little League Program, who has been accepted at an institution of learning beyond high school, who has financial need, and who has written a letter of application to the Scholarship Committee: $200 each to Cody James Clifford,Nicholas Jordan DaSilva, Edward Joseph Field, Benjamin Paul Scola, and Evan James Smith.
Gloucester Lodge No. 892 B.P.O. Elks Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class whose parent or grandparent is a living or deceased member of said Lodge and who has been accepted at a school of higher learning: $1,250 each to Cody James Clifford, Liam Patrick Donahue and Meagan Eileen Gallo.
Gloucester Pride Stride Lynne "Lani" Vachon Memorial Award, to a graduating senior or Gloucester resident with a high school diploma or HiSET who has participated in civic or community service, shown financial need and has been accepted at an institute of higher education or technical institute: $1,000 to Danielle Rose Denman.
Gloucester Pride Stride Scholarship Award, to a graduating senior who has participated in civic or community service, shown financial need and has been accepted at an institute of higher education or technical institute: $1,000 to Meagan Eileen Gallo.
Gloucester Republican City Committee Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who hascompleted the required essay: $1,000 to Molly Anne McAreavey.
Gloucester Rotary Club Scholarships, given to six members of the graduating class who havedemonstrated beyond expectation, a high motivation toward academics, character, leadership and community service during the past four years: $1,500 each to Natalie Jane Favazza, business education; Lillie Rose Favazza, college preparatory; Molly Anne McAreavey, Harold “Lenny” Linsky Science & Technology Scholarship; Meagan Eileen Gallo, teaching education; and Andrea Alex Dimino, W. Herbert Goodick Vocational Education Scholarship. Also $500 to Abbey Nichole Mitchell, Dr. Michael Sarraf Medical Science Scholarship.
Gloucester Rotary Club's Clarence Birdseye Biology Achievement Award, to a member of the graduating class who has demonstrated high academic achievement in biology. The award fund is administered by the Gloucester Rotary Club for the National Frozen Food Association who gave $1,000 in 1986 to start the fund in memory of Clarence Birdseye, the founder of the first commercial frozen fish processing operation: $1,00 to Matteo Francesco Ferrara.
Gloucester Rotary Club's Samuel J. Miceli Scholarship, to the senior who has the highest overall four-year average in mathematics: $250 to Emily Summer Meyran.
Gloucester Scholarship Foundation Award, to ten students who have completed the graduation requirements at Gloucester High School and who are enrolled in accredited institutions of higher learning: $1,500 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Juliana Maria Bolognese, Lillie Rose Favazza and Isabella Maria Giordano; and $1,000 each to Michael Joseph Barbagallo, Edward Joseph Field, Lila Dan Hawks, Emily Ruth Palk, Briana Lynne Powers and Emma Catherine Powers.
David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior of who has been accepted to a 2 or 4-year institute of higher learning and who has been active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at Gloucester High: $500 to Toby Joseph Campbell.
The Bomco Inc. Scholarship Fund in memory of Neill K. "Pete" Banks Jr., Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to be awarded to a student accepted at any accredited institution of advanced learning, to include technical institutions and post graduate secondary school. Preference will be given to machine shop students and children of Bomco employees or students showing exceptional interest in any field relating to manufacturing or invention: $1,000 to Cody James Clifford
Robert A. Bosselman Sr. Scholarship Fund in memory of Evelyn M. Fuller and Milton L. Fuller, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a deserving senior who has demonstrated academic ability and financial need and has been accepted to an institution of higher learning: $250 to Isabella Maria Giordano.
Ernest and Natalie Churchill Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior with satisfactory school and community citizenship who has shown evidence of financial need and plans to attend a 2- or 4-year college, university, vocational school or similar institution: $500 to Matthew Morais Johnson.
Thelma Crowell Scholarship Fund, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, based on scholastic achievement and is awarded to a graduating senior who plans to attend college in the fall of the year of graduation: $1,000 each to Cody James Clifford and Ruby Elaine Mills.
The Crowley Family Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding efforts in community service, particularly working on behalf of those with disabilities: $1,000 to Maeve Murphy Pleuler.
Lisa Beth Curcuru Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior planning to attend art school or pursue an art-related career. Proof of financial need and satisfactory scholastic achievement must also be shown: $500 to Lila Dan Hawks.
The Dr. Joseph Fialho Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduate beginning the study of medicine, dentistry, nursing or an allied profession: $750 to Madison Ann Machado.
Milton L. Fuller and Evelyn M. Fuller Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation. to a graduating senior who has been accepted into a liberal arts program at an institution of higher learning and who has shown evidence of financial need: $2,500 each to Danielle Rose Denman, Serene Louise DeSisto, Andrea Alex Dimino, Molly Anne McAreavey and Lila Elizabeth Olson; and $1,000 each to Jeremy Antonio Abreu and Kaya Elizabeth Cooper.
Gloucester Fishermen's Institute Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating student who is a descendent of a Gloucester fisherman: $500 to Benjamin Paul Scola.
Gloucester Woman's Club Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a deservinggraduating senior with demonstrated academic ability and, or financial need who has been accepted to an institution of higher learning: $500 each to Tara Nicole Aquipel and Natalie Jane Favazza.
Mr. & Mrs. Golub Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to two graduating seniors with high scholastic ability and an interest in music who have enrolled in an accredited school of higher education: $750 each to Asha Emily Egmont and Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez.
Caleigh Harrison Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, given by the Harrison family and the ‘"Hold Hands for Caleigh Fund" in honor of Caleigh Harrison, with the hopes that your future studies will help and protect generations of children: $1,000 each to Isabella Grace Canning and Meagan Eileen Gallo.
The Height-Stanley Family Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, established by the estate of Dorothy Height Stanley who was a Magnolia resident her entire life, worked "on the line"’ at Gorton’s and developed a respect for those individuals who were skilled in their trades: $2,000 each to Matteo Francesco Ferrara and Marisa Joy Neves.
John Scott Hughes Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to the student who has demonstrated kindness, good humor and caring towards his fellow students and continually displayed the ability for creative instigation rather than passive participation without the need for recognition or title: $500 to Lillie Rose Favazza.
W. Raymond Hull Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted to an accredited college or institution for higher learning and has both distinguished himself or herself academically and who has participated in the Gloucester High athletic program for at least one year at either the varsity or junior varsity level: $1,500 to Kayla Rose Pennimpede.
Clara Tibbetts Kondelin Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a business student who is recommended by school officials because of his or her positive attitude of getting work done promptly and efficiently: $500 to KevynAnn Marie Chandler.
Charles A. Lowe Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior who has demonstrated an interest in photography while in high school and a commitment to pursue that interest: $350 to Emily Ruth Palk.
Carl A. McKenzie Memorial Scholarship Fund, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior who plans to enter the teaching profession with preference to those interested in physical or earth science. Student must show proof of financial need: $500 to KevynAnn Marie Chandler.
Donald McPhail Family Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior who has been accepted at a four-year college for the fall of the year of graduation: $500 to Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Walter E. O'Donnell, M.D., Scholarship Fund, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior who has been accepted at an accredited school of higher learning for the study of medicine, nursing or an applied profession. Must show scholastic achievement and school and community citizenship: $1,000 to Abbey Nichole Mitchell.
John W. Orlando Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, in honor of a former teacher in the Gloucester Vocational School and a master carpenter: $500 to Julie Marie Harrison.
Stephen B. Ross Scholarship Fund, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduate who exemplifies qualities of a student athlete, demonstrates financial need, has participated in athletics at the varsity level and has displayed academic excellence: $2,000 to Cate Lundgren Delaney.
Sons and Daughters of Italian Descent Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduating senior of Italian descent who has been accepted at an accredited school of higher learning and who has submitted an essay titled: “What it means to have an Italian Culture and Heritage.” $400 each Matteo Francesco Ferrara, Isabella Maria Giordano and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Phyllis M. Trowbridge Memorial Scholarship, Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, to a graduate who is planning to study math or science, and who shows evidence of financial need: $650 to Sedona Grace Gillard.
Gloucester Teachers' Association Scholarship in memory of J. Stanley Thompson, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted to a four-year college, and plans to enter the teaching profession. Recipients display important characteristics of character, leadership, and service. $500 each to Meagan Eileen Gallo, Matthew Morais Johnson, Marisa Joy Neves and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Marilyn H. Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has good academic achievement, good citizenship, a willingness to be involved in school activities and plans to attend Salem State University: $500 to Jeremiah James Okoro.
Clifton “Cliff” Jermyn Memorial Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted to a four-year college or university and who is a student athlete in good academic standing: $250 each to Serene Louise DeSisto and Julia Marie Harrison.
Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has been accepted into an accredited school or college, has played a varsity sport for at least two years and is in good academic standing: $750 to Lauren Elizabeth Alves.
Lt. Col. Jack A. Lucido Athletic Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating student accepted at a 4-year college or university who has participated in at least two years of a varsity sports program (single sport), who has achieved satisfactory grades and who has financial need: $800 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Cody James Clifford, Cate Lundgren Delaney, Edward Joseph Field, Julia Marie Harrison, Olivia Rose Lattof, Kayla Rose Pennimpede and Evan James Smith.
Lt. Col. Jack A. Lucido Memorial JROTC Scholarship, to a graduating student accepted at a 4-year college or university who has participated in at least two years in the Junior ROTCprogram, who has achieved satisfactory grades and who has financial need: $1,000 to Matthew Morais Johnson.
Joyce M. Lucido Memorial Community Service Scholarship, to a graduating student accepted at a trade school, college or university who has submitted an essay detailing their community service activity and how it has impacted their life and the lives of others, who has achieved satisfactory grades and who has financial need: $500 to Danielle Rose Denman,
Jennie Faye Lupo Memorial Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted at a school of higher learning and has shown evidence of self-help, achievements and community service: $250 to KevynAnn Marie Chandler.
Thomas Lupo III Memorial Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted at a school of higher learning and has shown financial need: $250 each to KevynAnn Marie Chandler, Lillie Rose Favazza, Julie Marie Harrison and Olivia Rose Lattof.
Elizabeth T. Luster Memorial Scholarship, to a graduate with financial need who has been accepted at an institution of higher learning and who has demonstrated a willingness to work, a positive attitude and a strong desire to achieve his/her goal in a chosen profession: $500 to Lauren Elizabeth Alves.
Rudolph “Rudy” Macchi Scholarship by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, to a member of the graduating class who intends to pursue studies in the field of business and who has demonstrated satisfactory scholarship: $1,000 to Danielle Rose Denman.
Magnolia Lions Club Scholarship, to be awarded on the basis of academic achievement, moral character, and economic circumstance to residents of Magnolia area of Gloucester and children of Magnolia Lions who have made written application and have been accepted at a school of higher education: $250 to Marisa Joy Neves.
Magnolia Lions Club Scholarship in Memory of George McTigue, to be awarded on the basis of academic achievement, moral character, economic circumstance and participation in organized sports to students who have made written application and have been accepted at a school of higher education: $250 each to KevynAnn Marie Chandler and Cody James Clifford,
Magnolia Lions Club Scholarship in memory of Tom Warren, awarded on the basis of academic achievement, moral character, and economic circumstance to students who have made written application and have been accepted at a school of higher education: $250 to Isabella Maria Giordano.
Francis "Chuck" Mitchell Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class havingsatisfactory scholastic achievement who has been accepted at an institution oflearning or trade school beyond high school. Preference is given to a student who attended Beeman Memorial or Plum Cove elementary schools: $500 each to Matthew Morais Johnson, Jeremiah James Okoro, Maeve Murphy Pleuler and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Robert and Jean Muniz Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has participated in a Gloucester High varsity athletic program throughout high school. Preference is given to a student who plans to attend a four-year college: $1,000 to Liam Patrick Donahue.
Avis R. Murray Scholarship Fund, to a graduating student who has been accepted to an accredited college, university or technical school and has either played for the GHS Tennis Team, participated in the Bass Rocks Tennis Program or worked at the Bass Rocks Golf Club: $500 each to KevynAnn Marie Chandler and Meagan Eileen Gallo.
D. Scott Noble Scholarship in memory of D. Scott Noble, to a graduating senior who has been accepted to or who has established a plan for post graduate education with preference given to any student pursuing a career in the trades especially with a focus on being an electrician: $2,000 each to Bryant Matthew Haight and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
North Shore Arts Association of Gloucester Scholarship, to a Cape Ann resident and graduating senior who has shown evidence of completed plans for majoring in the visual arts or a related field: $1,000 to Serene Louise DeSisto.
Capt. Joseph & Lena Novello Scholarship, to a graduating senior whose family has been influenced by or who has a direct connection to the fishing industry in Gloucester and who has been accepted to an accredited school of higher learning: $500 each to Emma Elizabeth Saputo, Benjamin Paul Scola, and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Katherine Gross Nutbrown Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has demonstrated community service, good character and citizenship, satisfactory scholarship and dependability: $500 to Danielle Rose Denman.
Sandra “Sandy” Orlando Memorial Scholarship, to a Gloucester resident and graduating senior who has been accepted to an institute of higher learning either in the medical or music field and who has demonstrated care and kindness toward others with a positive attitude: $500 to Lillie Rose Favazza.
Jean and Joseph Palazola Memorial Athletic Scholarship, to a Gloucester resident and graduating senior who has been accepted to a four-year college or university and is a three-year varsity athlete with good academic standing and an involvement in community service: $300 each to Cody James Clifford and Lillie Rose Favazza.
Margaret F. Parsons Scholarship, to a graduating senior who plans to major in the medical sciences, has demonstrated good character, dependability and self help skills and has been accepted at an accredited college, university or technical school: $750 to Matteo Francesco Ferrara.
Robert H. Porter Memorial Scholarship, to a graduate who has been accepted at an accredited college, university or technical school and who has experience caddying or working around the game of golf in some capacity: $750 each to Michael Joseph Barbagallo and Matthew Morais Johnson.
Riverdale Rockets Youth Sports Organization Scholarship, to graduates of the Rockets Youth Sports Program who intend to further their education: $200 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Cate Lundgren Delaney, Meagan Eileen Gallo, Abbey Nichole Mitchell, Emma Catherine Powers, Benjamin Paul Scola, Lawrence Anthony Scola, and Evan James Smith.
Rockport Music Scholarship in honor of Susan Gray, Alec Dingee, Phil and Eve Cutter, to a graduating senior who has been accepted with plans to attend an accredited college, university or conservatory with a major or minor course of study to include music: $1,000 to Emily Anne Frick.
Rocky Neck Art Colony/Ward Mann Scholarship, to a recipient who has demonstrated outstanding achievements in the visual arts and plans to continue education in art: $750 to Serene Louise DeSisto.
John Ronan/Poet Laureate Scholarship, sponsored by John J. Ronan, to a graduating senior who shows an interest and ability in poetry: $500 to Emily Ruth Palk.
Arthur N. Ryan Scholarships, for achievement of satisfactory grades, acceptance at an institution of higher learning, financial need, shown evidence of self-help and transcript of grades to students who demonstrate sufficient promise and motivation to justify investment in their future: $1,500 each to Lauren Elizabeth Alves, Katherine Anne Bevins, Juliana Marie Bolognese, Julia Marie Harrison, Lila Dan Hawks, Emily Ruth Palk, Kayla Rose Pennimpede, Maeve Murphy Pleuler and Lawrence Anthony Scola.
Nancy Hochberg Higgins Memorial Scholarship, Arthur N. Ryan Scholarship Fund, to a student in the pursuit of a career in education, with special consideration for a person focused on the arts: $2,500 to Meagan Eileen Gallo.
Joan L Waterhouse Scholarship, Arthur N. Ryan Scholarship Fund, to a student in the pursuit of a career in education, with special consideration for a person focused on a major in English: $2,500 to Lila Elizabeth Olson.
Mark Haberland Scholarship, Arthur N. Ryan Scholarship Fund, to a student in the pursuit of a career in education, with special consideration for a person focused on either elementary or secondary education: $2,500 to Edward Joseph Field.
Hilary and Ruby Ryan Scholarship, to a graduating senior and member of theNational Honor Society who is pursuing a degree in special needs or communication disorders: MacBook and monetary award to Rilee Kate Newhall.
SailGHS Scholarship, to a senior who has competed on the SailGHS team for four years and who has been accepted for post high school education or military service: $1,500 to Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez.
St. Peter's Club Scholarship, to a son or daughter of a current member in good standing of the St. Peter's Club who is in need of financial aid to attend a college or a preparatory school and who possesses scholastic ability, plus a proficiency such as art, leadership, athletics, music, dance, etc.: $500 each to Juliana Maria Bolognese, Kaya Elizabeth Cooper, Nicholas Jordan DaSilva, Andrea Alex Dimino, Lillie Rose Favazza, Natalie Jane Favazza, Matteo Francesco Ferrara, Julia Marie Harrison and Emma Elizabeth Saputo.
Pieter Smit Memorial Scholarship, to a graduate who has been accepted to an accredited institution of higher education, demonstrated high academic achievement and leadership qualities and has participated in extracurricular school activities and in community service: $4,000 a year for four years to Emily Bryn Grace.
Alphonse J. Swekla Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has been accepted to attend an institution of higher learning to pursue a career in education: $250 to Meagan Eileen Gallo.
Charlie Thomas Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has been accepted to an accredited school for higher education with preference to a student who plans to enter the teaching profession and who shows participation in civic or community activities: $500 to Lauren Elizabeth Alves.
Applied Materials/Varian Semiconductor Equipment Scholarship Award, to one deserving male graduate and to one deserving female graduate based upon academic excellence in math and science and the intent to pursue a bachelor’s degree in science, technology, engineering or math: $3,000 each to Cody James Clifford and Lila Elizabeth Olson.
Applied Materials/Varian Semiconductor Equipment Scholarship Award, to a deserving graduate based upon academic excellence in vocational studies and the intent to pursue a degree or certificate in science, technology, engineering or math: $3,000 to Bryant Matthew Haight.
Veterans Memorial School P.T.O. Scholarship, to a graduating senior who has attended Veterans Memorial School and has been accepted at an accredited school for higher education: $500 each to Danielle Rose Denman and Kayla Rose Pennimpede.
Peter Watson Memorial Scholarship, to a graduating senior or first-time enrolled student into a university, college or junior college who is a resident of Cape Ann and plans to study journalism and media studies: $2,000 to Danielle Rose Denman.
West Parish School P.T.O. Scholarship
, to four graduating seniors, two boys and two girls, who have attended West Parish Elementary School and have been accepted at an accredited school for higher learning: $250 each to Danielle Rose Denman, Edward Joseph Field, Isabella Megan Piscitello and Evan James Smith.
Debra A. Withers Memorial Scholarship, to a member of the graduating class who has been accepted into an accredited school or college with preference given to those who have participated in music, art or theater at Gloucester High and plan to pursue careers in these fields and, or in math: $1,000 each to Emily Anne Frick, Lila Dan Hawks and Maeve Murphy Pleuler.
L. Dexter Woodman Scholarship by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, to a member of the graduating class who plans to pursue studies in business or a related field: $1,500 to Jeremiah James Okoro.
Arthur and Harriett Wright Memorial Scholarship
, to help a student in financial need to get a better economic foundation toward an education. The recipient must have demonstrated consistent patterns of industrious behavior, positive attitudes, character and fortitude and have exhibited concern for the needs of others and qualities consistent with those of self-made individuals: $675 to Emily Summer Meyran.
SCHOOL COMMITTEE SCHOLARS
Top 5% of graduating class: Cody James Clifford, Asha Emily Egmont, Isabella Maria Giordano, Sophia Marie Hogan-Lopez, Matthew Morais Johnson, Molly Anne McAreavey, Emily Summer Meyran, Ruby Elaine Mills, and Lila Elizabeth Olson.
ABOUT THIS LIST
This is a partial list of the award and scholarship winners graduating from Gloucester High School. The remainder will be printed as space becomes available. The full list may be found at gloucestertimes.com.